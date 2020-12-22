Ryan Smith Net Worth

How much is Ryan Smith Worth?

in Richest BusinessRichest Billionaires
Ryan Smith Net Worth:
$2 Billion

Ryan Smith net worth: Ryan Smith is an American is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $2 billion. Ryan earned his fortune as the co-founder of online survey company Qualtrics. Today he is best known for being the owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz. Ryan dropped out of Brigham Young University to co-found Qualtrics with his brother and father. He would eventually return to BYU to finish his degree.

Qualtrics was acquired by SAP in 2018 for $8 billion. Smith stayed on as the CEO of the company.

In 2020 Ryan purchased a majority stake of the Utah Jazz for $1.66 billion. He purchased the team from Gail Miller and her family while they maintained a minority interest. The Miller family had owned the Jazz since 1985 and built a loyal local fan base.

Ryan Smith was named as part of Fortune's 40 Under 40 list in 2016. He is a lifetime Utah Jazz fan. Ryan installed a basketball court in his basement and a half-court floor at the Qualtrics headquarters building in Provo, Utah. He reportedly plays basketball for an hour every morning. He previously partnered with the Jazz to raise $25 million for cancer research.

Ryan Smith Net Worth

Net Worth:$2 Billion
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion