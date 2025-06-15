What is Ronald Lauder's Net Worth?

Ronald Lauder is an American businessman, billionaire, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $5 billion. Ronald Lauder is the younger son of Estée and Joseph Lauder and an heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune. While his brother Leonard Lauder spent decades running the family business, Ronald pursued a more eclectic path. He served as U.S. Ambassador to Austria, ran for mayor of New York City, founded a major media company in Eastern Europe, and became one of the world's leading advocates for Jewish causes. He has also assembled one of the most valuable private art collections in the world, including works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele. Since 2007, he has served as president of the World Jewish Congress and remains a major figure in international diplomacy, philanthropy, and culture.

Early Life and Education

Ronald Steven Lauder was born on February 26, 1944, in New York City. He was raised in a Jewish household alongside his older brother, Leonard. He studied at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Paris, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He later earned an MBA from the University of Brussels. After his education, Lauder served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Business and Political Career

Ronald began his professional life at Estée Lauder Companies in the 1970s but chose not to follow the same long-term path as his brother. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan appointed him Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Affairs. Three years later, he was named U.S. Ambassador to Austria, a role he held from 1986 to 1987.

In 1989, he entered the political arena in New York, running for mayor in the Republican primary against Rudy Giuliani. He lost the race but became a major political influencer, funding a successful term-limits ballot initiative in 1993 that reshaped New York City politics. In the business world, Lauder went on to found Central European Media Enterprises, a media company targeting Eastern European markets. The company grew into a significant presence before being sold for a sizable profit.

Philanthropy and Jewish Advocacy

Lauder has been deeply involved in Jewish cultural and political life. He established the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation, which funds Jewish schools, cultural centers, and institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He has played a major role in reviving Jewish life in regions devastated by the Holocaust and post-war communism.

Since 2007, he has served as president of the World Jewish Congress and previously held leadership roles in the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. He has been an active voice in supporting Israel and combating antisemitism on a global scale. In addition to funding cultural and educational efforts, he has worked on issues related to Holocaust remembrance and the restitution of Jewish property.

Art Collection

Ronald Lauder is one of the most influential private art collectors in the world. His collection emphasizes German and Austrian art from the early 20th century and includes major pieces by Klimt, Schiele, and others. In 2006, he paid $135 million for Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I," a then-record price for a painting. He later donated the work to the Neue Galerie, a museum he co-founded in Manhattan dedicated to German and Austrian modernism.

Lauder is also a prominent advocate for the restitution of Nazi-looted art. He has worked with international institutions and heirs to recover artworks stolen during World War II and return them to their rightful owners or estates.

Personal Life

Ronald Lauder has been married to Jo Carole Lauder for decades. They have two daughters: Jane Lauder, a top executive at Estée Lauder Companies, and Aerin Lauder, a lifestyle entrepreneur and businesswoman. The Lauder family maintains homes in Manhattan, the Hamptons, and Europe.