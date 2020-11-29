Neil Kadisha net worth: Neil Kadisha is an Iranian American businessman and investor who has a net worth of $1.9 billion. He is best known for co-founding Omninet, an investor in Qualcomm and a member (by marriage) to the wealthy Nazarian family.

Neil Kadisha was born in Tehran, Iran in 1955. He graduated from the University of Manchester. After graduating Kadisha purchased a major stake in a aerospace tooling and aircraft component manufacturer company called Stadco. He then served as company's president and CEO.

Neil Kadisha co-founded GNC Industries Inc. in 1981 and later purchased Stadco outright. He bought HPM Corporation in 1996.

Neil Kadisha and his relatives co-founded satellite communications company Omninet Corp. in 1984. The family sold Omninet Corp to Qualcomm in 1988 for stock in the San Diego-based telecom giant.

Neil and his family members then founded Omninet Capital which today controls over $1 billion worth of commercial real estate assets and owns around 13,000 residential rental units and roughly 7 million in commercial real estate square-footage.

Neil has developed projects in multiple cities include the Sky Las Vegas high rise luxury condominium. Kadisha executive produced the film The Accidental Husband in 2008.

He was sued and required to pay $100 million to a widowed family friend related to charges that he took unauthorized loans from a trust he managed. Neil claimed he paid back the loans and even enabled the trust to gain 20%.

Kadisha serves on the Board of Directors for many non-profit charitable organizations and has been recognized by many organizations.