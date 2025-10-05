What is Maria Franca Fissolo's net worth?

Maria Franca Fissolo is an Italian businesswoman who has a net worth of $2 billion. best known as the widow of Michele Ferrero, the legendary businessman who built the Ferrero confectionery empire—the family-owned company behind "Nutella," "Ferrero Rocher," "Kinder," and "Tic Tac." Following her husband's death in 2015, Maria Franca inherited a portion of his stake in the business, while their son Giovanni Ferrero assumed full control. Maria is one of Italy's wealthiest women, though the vast majority of the Ferrero family fortune now belongs to her son Giovanni Ferrero.

Early Life

Maria Franca Fissolo was born in 1938 in Piedmont, Italy, not far from the town of Alba, where the Ferrero family business began. Details about her early life are scarce; she has long been known for her discretion and avoidance of publicity. In the early 1960s, she met Michele Ferrero, the son of company founder Pietro Ferrero, and the two married in 1962. The couple went on to have two sons, Pietro and Giovanni, and shared a deep devotion to Catholic faith, family, and community—values that would become central to the Ferrero corporate culture.

Life with Michele Ferrero

Maria Franca's life was closely intertwined with her husband's extraordinary business career. Michele was a famously private yet visionary entrepreneur who transformed his father's small confectionery operation into one of the largest chocolate companies in the world. While Michele was known for his perfectionist work ethic—often spending nights experimenting with recipes for new products—Maria Franca served as his closest confidante and moral compass.

The Ferreros built their company on a foundation of strong employee loyalty and Catholic social values. Michele arranged for statues of the Virgin Mary to be placed in every Ferrero factory and organized annual pilgrimages to Lourdes, a tradition Maria Franca has continued. The company provided health care, transportation, and welfare benefits to its workers, earning a reputation for compassion and stability rare in corporate Europe.

Inheritance and Family Wealth

When Michele Ferrero died in February 2015 at the age of 89, his passing marked the end of an era. At that time, his fortune was estimated at over $25 billion, making him Italy's richest person. While Maria Franca inherited part of his estate, including a minority stake in Ferrero SpA and significant cash assets, the majority of company control passed to their surviving son, Giovanni Ferrero. Giovanni became the sole executive chairman of the Ferrero Group and today oversees an international business with annual revenues exceeding $19 billion.

As a result, Maria Franca's wealth, though still vast, represents a small portion of the family's holdings. Her son Giovanni's fortune exceeds $50 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in Europe and the richest person in Italy.

Philanthropy and Private Life

Like her late husband, Maria Franca has maintained an intensely private lifestyle, dividing her time between Alba and Monte Carlo. She rarely grants interviews and continues to avoid the spotlight. Through the Fondazione Ferrero, established by her husband in 1983, she supports cultural, educational, and health-related initiatives in Italy, particularly those benefiting the elderly and local communities in the Piedmont region.

Legacy

Maria Franca Fissolo's influence on the Ferrero legacy comes not through public leadership but through steadfast partnership and quiet philanthropy. Her marriage to Michele Ferrero spanned more than five decades and helped shape one of Europe's most enduring family businesses. Though her fortune is now modest compared to her son's, she remains an integral part of the Ferrero story—a symbol of the humility, faith, and family values that continue to define the company behind some of the world's most beloved sweets.