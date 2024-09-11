What is Leonid Radvinsky's net worth?

Leonid Radvinsky is a Ukranian-American internet tycoon who has a net worth of $3 billion. Leonid Radvinsky earned his fortune as the majority owner of OnlyFans.

In 2023, OnlyFans generated $6.5 billion in gross revenue. That worked out to roughly $1.3 billion in revenue after creator fees. That worked out to around $500 million in profits after various operating costs. Leonid owns at least 75% of OnlyFans. He may own 100%.

He paid himself a $485 million dividend in 2023. In the three years between 2020 and 2023, he paid himself $1 billion in dividends.

Born in Odesa, Ukraine, in 1982, Radvinsky's family emigrated to Chicago when he was a child. His early interest in technology and entrepreneurship led him to study economics at Northwestern University.

Radvinsky's entrepreneurial journey began during his college years. He founded Cybertania, a website that offered users the ability to purchase stolen passwords to various websites. While this venture raised ethical concerns, it provided Radvinsky with valuable experience in the online world and a taste of the potential profits to be made in digital marketplaces. According to a lawsuit in the early 2000s, in 2002, Cybertania earned $1.8 million.

In 2004, Radvinsky launched MyFreeCams, a live cam site that quickly gained popularity. The site offered users the opportunity to connect with live performers through video chats. MyFreeCams became a significant player in the adult entertainment industry, generating substantial revenue through subscriptions and advertising.

In 2018, Radvinsky made a strategic investment in OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that allows content creators to share exclusive material with their fans. He acquired 75% of the company. OnlyFans was originally founded by brothers Timothy and Thomas Stokely and their father Guy Stokely using a $12,500 initial investment. Under Radvinsky's leadership, OnlyFans experienced explosive growth, becoming a popular destination for a wide range of content, including adult entertainment, fitness, and lifestyle content.

OnlyFans is legally owned by a British-based parent company called Fenix.

Radvinsky's business acumen and strategic investments have made him one of the wealthiest individuals in the adult entertainment industry. His net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion in mid-2021. Today, based on his ongoing dividends and the value of the business overall, Leonid is worth at least $3 billion.