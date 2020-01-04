Lachlan Murdoch net worth: Lachlan Murdoch is an Australian British American businessman and mass media heir who has a net worth of $2.7 million. Lachlan Murdoch is the son of Newscorp founder Rupert Murdoch. Lachlan officially became a billionaire in 2019 when Disney acquired Fox from umbrella company Newscorp for $71 billion.

Lachlan Murdoch was born in London, England in September 1971. He serves as the executive chairman of Nova Entertainment as well as the co-chairman of News Corp. Murdoch is also the executive chairman and the CEO of the Fox Corporation. He is the director of Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art and the founder of investment company Illyria Pty Ltd.

Lachlan Murdoch graduated from Princeton University. He is the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch and his second wife Anna Murdoch Mann. Lachlan Murdoch is the half brother of Prudence Murdoch, the brother of Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, the grandson of Keith Murdoch and Elisabeth Murdoch, and the cousin of Anna Torv. He married Sarah O'Hare in 1999 and has three children. He became chairman and CEO of the Fox Corporation in 2019 when it was acquired by Disney.

Real Estate: In 2019 Lachlan made headlines when he purchased a 10-acre estate in Bel-Air for $150 million.