What is Kenn Ricci's Net Worth?

Kenn Ricci is an American aviation entrepreneur, pilot, investor, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $1 billion. Kenn Ricci is best known as the founder and principal of Directional Aviation Capital and as chairman of Flexjet, one of the leading private aviation companies in the world. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Ricci has built, acquired, financed, and restructured companies across nearly every corner of private aviation, including fractional jet ownership, jet cards, charter, aircraft maintenance, aviation finance, remanufacturing, simulation training, and air ambulance services.

Ricci's business empire includes or has included brands such as Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, FXAIR, Corporate Wings, Nextant Aerospace, Constant Aviation, Simcom, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, and Reva Air Ambulance. His largest and most valuable asset is Flexjet, which raised $800 million in 2025 in an investment round that valued the company at $4 billion. The round was led by L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by LVMH, with participation from KSL Capital Partners and J. Safra Group. Ricci remained Flexjet's chairman and largest shareholder after the investment.

Early Life

Kenneth C. Ricci grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio, area and developed an early fascination with aviation. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he was an Air Force ROTC cadet. Although he would later become one of the most successful private aviation entrepreneurs in the world, his career began with a more straightforward goal: he wanted to fly.

Ricci became an airline transport pilot and accumulated more than 6,000 hours of flight time. His flying career included extensive international experience, and in 1992 he served as Governor Bill Clinton's pilot during Clinton's presidential campaign.

Corporate Wings

Ricci started his first company, Corporate Wings, in 1980. What began as a small aviation services business became the foundation for a much larger career in private aviation. Rather than limiting himself to one part of the market, Ricci spent the following decades identifying fragmented or underdeveloped aviation sectors and building companies around them.

Corporate Wings gave Ricci a foothold in aircraft management, charter, maintenance, and private flight operations. It also established the pattern that would define his business life: combining operational knowledge as a pilot with financial engineering, customer service, and aggressive deal-making.

Directional Aviation

Ricci eventually created Directional Aviation Capital, a private investment firm focused on aviation businesses. Through Directional, he built one of the largest collections of private aviation companies in the industry. The firm owns or invests in businesses including Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly, Tuvoli, Nextant Aerospace, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Reva Air Ambulance, Corporate Wings, Simcom, and Constant Aviation.

Directional's strategy has been to control multiple parts of the private aviation ecosystem. Flexjet serves fractional aircraft owners and lease customers. Sentient Jet focuses on jet cards. PrivateFly and related platforms serve on-demand charter customers. Constant Aviation and other maintenance businesses help support fleet operations. Stonebriar provides aviation and equipment finance. Together, those holdings gave Ricci exposure not just to people flying private, but to the infrastructure behind private aviation.

Flexjet

Ricci's best-known company is Flexjet. The brand was originally launched by Bombardier in 1995 as a fractional jet ownership business. Directional Aviation acquired Flexjet in 2013, and Ricci helped reposition it as a luxury-focused competitor to NetJets.

Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership, leasing, jet cards, helicopter programs, and related private aviation services. The company has invested heavily in its Red Label program, dedicated flight crews, customized interiors, private terminals, and a more hospitality-driven experience for wealthy customers. Flexjet has also expanded internationally and moved into larger aircraft as demand has shifted toward longer-range private flights.

In 2025, Flexjet raised $800 million in what the company described as the largest equity investment ever committed to a private jet travel provider. The deal valued Flexjet at $4 billion, up from the $3.1 billion valuation tied to an earlier SPAC transaction that was later abandoned. Flexjet said the new funding would support fleet modernization, global expansion, infrastructure, and a more bespoke luxury travel experience.

Other Aviation Businesses

Beyond Flexjet, Ricci has been involved in several major aviation ventures. He founded Nextant Aerospace, a company focused on aircraft remanufacturing. Nextant's model involved taking existing aircraft and rebuilding them with modern avionics, engines, interiors, and performance upgrades, offering customers a lower-cost alternative to buying a new aircraft.

Ricci also led the restructuring of Mercury Air Centers, a $200 million company that operated aircraft support facilities at 24 airports. In 2007, Mercury Air Centers was sold to Macquarie Infrastructure Trust in a deal valued at $615 million.

His broader portfolio shows why Ricci is often described less as a simple operator and more as an aviation industry architect. He has built companies around flying, financing, maintaining, refurbishing, booking, and supporting private aircraft.

Philanthropy

Ricci has been a major donor to the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater. In 2017, he and his wife, Pamela, made a $100 million unrestricted commitment to the university through their family foundation. The gift was one of the largest in Notre Dame's history and was notable because it was unrestricted, meaning the university could use the money for its highest priorities rather than for a narrowly defined purpose.

Ricci has also supported medical, educational, and civic causes, especially in Ohio and through aviation-related organizations.

Awards and Recognition

Ricci was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 and has been recognized as one of the most influential people in aviation by Aviation International News. In 2010, he received Harvard Business School's Dively Entrepreneurship Award, and in 2011 he became the youngest recipient of the William A. "Bill" Ong Memorial Award for achievement and service in general aviation.

In 2015, his work with Nextant Aerospace earned an Aviation Week Laureate Award. In 2017, Ricci received the Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award from the Living Legends of Aviation. The award was later renamed in his honor, and in 2019 he was inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation.

Personal Life

Kenn Ricci is married to Pamela Ricci. The couple has been closely associated with Notre Dame philanthropy and other charitable efforts. Ricci has remained based in the Cleveland area while building a global aviation business. Despite his wealth, he has continued to describe himself first and foremost as a pilot and aviation entrepreneur, with his fortune largely built from the industry he entered out of passion rather than as a purely financial pursuit.