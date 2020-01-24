John W. Stanton net worth: John W. Stanton is an American businessman who has a net worth of $1.1 billion. John W. Stanton is best known for being the chairman of the board of Trilogy International Partners and the majority owner of the Major League Baseball team the Seattle Mariners. He also founded and served as the CEO of Western Wireless Corporation and was the chairman and CEO of VoiceStream Wireless as well as the chairman of the CTIA. Stanton formed Trilogy International Partners with Strive Masiyiwa and Bradley Horwitz in 2005. In 2016 it was reported that John W. Stanton held $45 million of stock in companies including Columbia Sportswear and General Communication Inc. Stanton served as the chairman of the board of trustees at Whitman College where he graduated from. In 2014 he joined Microsoft's board of directors. Stanton was a minority owner of the Seattle Mariners before he was appointed new CEO in 2016 and formally purchased the team later that year.