What is John Tu's Net Worth?

John Tu is a Chinese-born American entrepreneur who has a net worth of $75 billion.

John Tu earned his fortune as the co-founder and chief executive officer of Kingston Technology. Together with his longtime partner David Sun, Tu built Kingston into one of the world's most important memory and storage companies, supplying DRAM modules, USB drives, flash cards, solid-state drives, embedded memory, and enterprise storage products to customers around the globe. Tu's business story is one of the great founder arcs in modern technology. After selling an earlier company, losing money in the 1987 stock market crash, and starting over with Sun, he helped turn a clever memory-module workaround into a multibillion-dollar hardware empire. Kingston later became famous not just for its products, but for its culture, including the extraordinary decision by Tu and Sun to share more than $100 million with employees after selling a majority stake to SoftBank in 1996. Today, Tu and Sun co-own 100% of Kingston, which remains privately held and generates well over $20 billion a year in revenue.

Early Life

John Tu was born in Chongqing, China, in 1941. His family later moved to Taiwan, where he grew up during a period of major political and economic change. Tu studied electrical engineering in Germany before moving to the United States, where he continued building the technical background that would later define his career.

Tu's life has always had a creative side as well as a technical one. He is an accomplished drummer and has often been described as a music lover, a trait that helped shape his personality and public image. In contrast to the stereotype of the reserved hardware executive, Tu became known as approachable, energetic, and unusually people-focused.

Early Business Career

Before Kingston, Tu worked in the electronics and computer memory business. His most important early partnership was with David Sun, a fellow Taiwan-born engineer who shared his interest in memory products. In the early 1980s, the two men co-founded Camintonn Corporation, a company that manufactured computer memory modules.

They sold Camintonn in 1986 for a reported $6 million. The sale gave them a significant financial success, but the 1987 stock market crash reportedly wiped out much of their gain. Instead of leaving the industry, Tu and Sun went back to work. Their next company would not only replace what they had lost, it would make them billionaires.

Kingston Technology

Tu and Sun founded Kingston Technology in 1987 in Orange County, California. The company was born out of a supply problem. A shortage of surface-mount memory chips had created an opportunity for anyone who could find a practical alternative. Tu and Sun developed a Single In-Line Memory Module, or SIMM, using older through-hole components that were still available.

That solution launched Kingston. The company built its reputation on dependable products, rigorous testing, strong warranties, and unusually attentive customer service. Over time, Kingston expanded far beyond its original memory modules. Its product lines grew to include USB drives, flash memory cards, SSDs, encrypted storage, embedded memory, gaming products, and data center hardware.

As CEO, Tu became one of Kingston's defining figures. He helped set the company's culture, which emphasized humility, loyalty, product reliability, and long-term thinking. While many technology companies rushed toward public offerings, Kingston remained private and founder-controlled.

SoftBank Sale and Employee Bonuses

In 1996, during the height of the 1990s tech boom, Tu and Sun sold an 80% stake in Kingston to Japanese telecom and investment giant SoftBank for $1.5 billion. The deal instantly turned both founders into billionaires and marked one of the major private technology transactions of the decade.

What made the sale especially famous was what Tu and Sun did next. They took more than $100 million of the proceeds and distributed it to Kingston employees as bonuses. The gesture became one of the most celebrated examples of founder generosity in the technology industry and reinforced Kingston's reputation as a company that treated its employees as central to its success.

Buying Kingston Back

Just three years after the SoftBank sale, Tu and Sun completed an even more surprising transaction. SoftBank was looking to divest assets, and the Kingston founders bought back the same 80% stake for just $450 million. In other words, they sold most of their company for $1.5 billion and then repurchased that same stake for less than one-third of the price.

The 1999 buyback restored full control of Kingston to Tu and Sun. It also allowed them to keep the company private and run it according to their own priorities. Without public shareholders demanding short-term results, the founders were free to focus on product quality, employee culture, and long-term positioning in the memory and storage market.

Later Success and Wealth

Since the buyback, Kingston has remained one of the great private-company success stories in American technology. The company continued to grow through multiple hardware cycles, from desktop PCs and laptops to flash storage, gaming devices, enterprise computing, cloud infrastructure, and data center demand.

Today, John Tu and David Sun co-own 100% of Kingston Technology, a privately held company that generates well over $20 billion a year in revenue. Tu's fortune is tied primarily to that ownership stake. While many technology billionaires are associated with consumer apps, public stock prices, or high-profile acquisitions, Tu's wealth comes from decades of quiet dominance in one of computing's essential hardware categories.

Personal Life

John Tu is known for his philanthropy, his love of music, and his low-key approach to wealth. He has supported charitable causes in education, health, and community development, and he has maintained a reputation as a founder who values employees and culture as much as financial success.