John Elkann net worth and salary: John Elkann is an American Italian industrialist who has a net worth of $1 billion. He is most well known for being the chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Chairman and CEO of Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company. In 2018 he became Chairman of Ferrari. During his time John has transformed the family business into a diversified holding company similar to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Today the family has interests in automobiles, insurance, re-insurance, media, soccer and more.

John Elkann was born in New York City, New York in April 1976. He is the son of Margherita Agnelli and Alain Elkann. He is the grandson of Gianna Agnelli, the largest shareholder in Fiat.

John Elkann was the chosen heir of Gianni Agnelli who died in 2003. Upon the death of his uncle Umberto in 2004, John became Vice Chairman of Fiat and Vice Chairman of Exor, the family company. In 2008 he became the head of the family's multi-billion dollar investment vehicle IFIL. In 2010 he was named Chairman of Fiat/

Elkann was appointed as chairman of Ferrari in 2018 after Sergio Marchionne stepped away due to health issues. He has also been the Vice Chairman of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, a board member of The Economist Group, and a trustee of MOMA. John Elkann received an Appeal of Conscience Award in 2010.