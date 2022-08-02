Jimmy Haslam Net Worth:

What is Jimmy Haslam's Net Worth?

Jimmy Haslam is an American businessman, sports team owner, and philanthropist with a net worth of $4 billion. He is the CEO of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain, and owner of the NFL's Cleveland Browns and MLS's Columbus Crew.

As we detail later in this article, Jimmy and his wife bought the Cleveland Browns in 2012 for $1.05 billion. Today the team is worth at least $3 billion and potentially as much as $4 billion.

Early Life

James Arthur Haslam III was born to Jim and Cynthia Haslam on March 9th, 1954 in Knoxville, Tennessee. His father established the Pilot Oil Corporation in 1958 that would later merge with bankrupt Flying J in 2020 to become Pilot Flying J. He has a younger brother, Bill, who would serve as governor of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019. Jimmy attended the University of Tennessee where he was a roommate of Bob Corker who would go on to become a United States Senator.

Business Career

Jimmy began his career at Pilot Corporation in 1976 as vice president of sales, development and operations. With headquarters in Knoxville, the truck stop chain would become one of the largest companies in the United States. Pilot first opened its travel center in 1981, and by the time Haslam was named president and chief executive officer in 1996, the company had grown to operate 96 travel centers and 50 convenience stores. In 2001, Pilot Corporation joined Marathon Ashland Petroleum LLC to create Pilot Travel Centers LLC. In 2008, CVC Capital Partners acquired 49.8% interest in Pilot Travel Centers LLC with Pilot retaining 50% ownership of the company.

Cleveland Browns Ownership

In 2008, Jimmy acquired a minority interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In August of 2012, Jimmy and his wife, Dee, purchased the Cleveland Browns from Randy Lerner for $1.05 billion. With the NFL prohibiting ownership stakes in multiple teams, Jimmy sold his share of the Steelers.

Today the Cleveland Browns are worth at least $3 billion.

On January 1st, 2019 the Haslam Sports Group bought Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew from Anthony Precourt who had wanted to move the team to Texas.

Philanthropy and Awards

Jimmy Haslam remained active in his home state of Tennessee by serving on the boards of United Way of Greater Knoxville and Anderson Media Corporation. He also served as honorary chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cleveland campaign committee. He was inducted into the Junior Achievement of East Tennessee Business Hall of Fame in 2007 and named recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Southeast region in 2010. In 2013, the University of Tennessee recognized him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Jimmy co-founded the Haslam Scholars Program for honor students at the University.

Real Estate

In 2012, Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased a Bratenahl mansion on the southern shore of Lake Erie in Cleveland for $4.2 million. The 14,660-square-foot home sits on 3.2 acres. In 2015, the couple listed their Knoxville, Tennessee, mansion for sale at $4.9 million.

Personal Life

Jimmy lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife, Susan "Dee" Bagwell Haslam, CEO of RIVR Media. Together they have three adult children, James Bagwell Haslam (adopted in 2016), Whitney Haslam Johnson, and Cynthia Haslam Arnholt. They also have five grandchildren.