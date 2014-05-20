Jennifer Pritzker Net Worth: Jennifer Pritzker is an American entrepreneur who has a net worth of $2 billion. She was born James N. Pritzker in 1950. In August 2013 James Pritzker openly began living as a woman. Thus, Jennifer Pritzker became the world's first transgender billionaire. Jennifer earned her fortune as a member of the Pritzker family which is worth a combined $33 billion thanks to its founding of the Hyatt hotel corporation. Jennifer also serves as CEO of the private management company Tawani Enterprises. Furthermore, Pritzker is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and founder of the Pritzker Military Library. Apart from setting up the library in 2003, Pritzker constantly works on the preservation of the American military history through her Tawani Foundation. Belonging to the extended Pritzker family, she is one of the 11 billionaire members who sold 60% of their shares in industrial conglomerate Marmon Holdings to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $4.5 billion in 2007. Jennifer Pritzker's grandfather, A.N. Pritzker (d. 1986), founded Marmon and the hotel chain Hyatt together with his three sons Jay (d. 1999), Robert (d. 2011) and Donald (D. 1972).