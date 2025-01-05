What is Jared Isaacman's Net Worth?

Jared Isaacman is an American billionaire entrepreneur, pilot, and commercial astronaut who has a net worth of $2 billion. Jared Isaacman earned his fortune as the founder of the contract air services firm Draken International and the payment processing company Shift4 Payments. As an astronaut, he commanded the private spaceflights Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn, the former of which raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In late 2024, Isaacman was appointed administrator of NASA.

Early Life and Education

Jared Isaacman was born on February 11, 1983 in Summit, New Jersey as the youngest of four children of Jewish parents Sandra and Donald. His siblings are Marc, Michael, and Tiffany. The family lived in Union Township, New Jersey before moving to Westfield in 1987. There, Isaacman went to Wilson Elementary School. After moving with his family to Bernards Township when he was 12, he attended William Annin Middle School. Isaacman subsequently went to Ridge High School. Due to the success of a computer services company he set up with a friend, he was offered a full-time technician job and ended up dropping out of high school. Isaacman eventually went back to school and earned a bachelor's degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Business Career

At the age of 16 in 1999, Isaacman founded the retail payment processing company United Bank Card. It was later renamed Harbortouch, then Lighthouse Network, and then Shift4 Payments. Isaacman serves as the CEO of the firm, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-2020. Specializing in mobile payment software and hardware, Shift4 Payments processes payments for upwards of 200,000 businesses in the retail, leisure, hospitality, and restaurant industries.

Isaacman's other major business is Draken International, which he established in 2012 at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida. In 2015, the company was given contracts to provide training for the military and defense industry. Draken has one of the world's largest fleets of privately-owned fighter jets, and maintains additional operating bases at Kinston Regional Jetport and Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. In 2020, the company was purchased by Blackstone.

Pilot Career

A pilot qualified to fly in multiple military jet aircraft, Isaacman performs at airshows with his Black Diamond Jet Team. He also set a new world record for circumnavigating the world in a light jet, succeeding on his second attempt with a time of around 62 hours. Both of his attempts raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Spaceflight

In 2021, Isaacman served as the commander of Inspiration4, the first private human spaceflight containing no members of the government. Operated by the space technology company SpaceX, the mission achieved orbit and spent close to three days in space. For Isaacman's next spaceflight, he commanded the Polaris Dawn mission in 2024. With his crew, he completed a multi-hour EVA and several science experiments. The flight lasted for five days.

Personal Life

With his wife Monica, Isaacman has two daughters.