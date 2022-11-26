What is Jacqueline Mars' Net Worth?

Jacqueline Mars is a billionaire heiress and philanthropist who has a net worth of $55 billion. Jacqueline Mars is the daughter of Forrest Edward Mars, Sr., and granddaughter of Frank C. Mars, founders of the American candy company Mars, Incorporated. Mars, Inc. is the owner of some of the most popular candy brands in America, including Skittles, M&Ms, Mars Bar, Starburst, and Snickers, as well as popular snack items such as Combos and Altoids. Jacqueline Mars owns one-third of Mars Inc., with the rest being owned by her brother and four nieces. The company generates more than $45 billion in revenue per year. She was involved with the company from 1982, when she joined as food product group president, until her retirement in 2001. In her philanthropic endeavors, Mars supports various organizations dedicated to the arts and environmental and cultural conservation.

Early Life and Education

Jacqueline Mars was born on October 10, 1939 to Forrest Mars Sr. and Audrey Ruth. Her paternal grandfather, Frank C. Mars, founded the confectionary and food company Mars, which Forrest Sr. developed into a hugely lucrative business empire. She has two brothers: Forrest Jr. and John. For her education, Mars went to Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Growing up, she participated in a number of equestrian shows. Mars went on to attend Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, graduating in 1961 with a degree in anthropology.

Mars, Incorporated

One of the largest privately held companies in the United States according to Forbes, Mars is best known for producing such confectioneries as Milky Way bars, Mars bars, M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Skittles. Its non-confectionary food items include Combos, Ben's Original, Dolmio, and such pet foods as Pedigree, Nutro, and Royal Canin. Through its subsidiary Wrigley, Mars produced the popular Orbit gum. Additionally, Mars offers veterinary services throughout the country and abroad.

The Mars family has consistently been ranked as among the richest families in the United States. As an heiress in the family, Jacqueline Mars owns shares and assets worth billions. She was also active in the company from 1982, when she joined as food product group president, until her retirement in 2001.

Philanthropic Endeavors

Mars has been involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors, most of them focused on the arts and environmental and cultural conservation. In the former category, she sits on the boards of directors of the Washington National Opera and the National Sporting Library and Fine Arts Museum. Meanwhile, she also sits on the National Advisory Council of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground, a federally designated National Heritage Area reaching from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to Charlottesville, Virginia. Further, Mars regularly donates to the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy organization that promotes sound and sustainable policies and holds elected officials accountable for their actions. Among her other activities, Mars owns a working organic farm protected in perpetuity by the Land Trust of Virginia. She is also a trustee of the US Equestrian Team, owing to her passion for horses.

Automobile Crash

Mars was involved in an automobile crash in 2013 on US Route 50 in Aldie, Virginia. Driving near her home, located in the Plains, she crossed the highway center line and hit a minivan carrying six passengers, one of whom died. Another passenger, who was pregnant, subsequently miscarried. Saying that she fell asleep at the wheel, Mars was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. No drugs were found in her system in the post-accident test.

Personal Life

In 1961, Mars wed her first husband, David H. Badger. The couple had three children named Alexandra, Stephen, and Christa before divorcing in 1984. Stephen is a general partner at the March Group, a food- and health-oriented venture capital firm, as well as a member of the board of directors of the ecology- and conservation-focused book publisher Island Press. He also co-produced the 2013 documentary film "Muscle Shoals."

In 1986, Mars married her second husband, Harold Vogel. They lived in Bedminster, New Jersey, and divorced in 1994.

