What is Ilya Sutskever's net worth?

Ilya Sutskever is a Russian-born Israeli-Canadian computer scientist, artificial intelligence researcher, entrepreneur, and billionaire who has a net worth of $35 billion.

Ilya Sutskever is best known as a co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI. One of the most important figures in the history of deep learning, Sutskever helped create AlexNet, the breakthrough neural network that helped ignite the modern AI revolution. He later worked at Google Brain before joining Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Greg Brockman, and others to launch OpenAI in 2015. At OpenAI, Sutskever helped guide the research culture that produced GPT models, ChatGPT, and the company's broader push toward artificial general intelligence. He also became one of the industry's most prominent voices on AI safety and superintelligence. In 2024, after playing a central role in the board crisis that briefly removed Altman as CEO, Sutskever left OpenAI and co-founded Safe Superintelligence Inc., or SSI. Based on his presumed OpenAI equity and his stake in SSI, Sutskever's net worth is estimated in the $35 billion to $50 billion range.

Early Life and Education

Ilya Sutskever was born in 1986 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, then part of the Soviet Union. His family moved to Israel when he was a child, and he grew up primarily in Jerusalem. He became interested in computers at a young age and developed strong programming skills before moving again as a teenager.

When Sutskever was 16, his family relocated to Canada. He enrolled at the University of Toronto, where he studied mathematics and computer science. The move proved decisive. At Toronto, he became a student of Geoffrey Hinton, one of the central pioneers of neural networks and deep learning.

Sutskever earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics, a master's degree in computer science, and a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Toronto. His doctoral work focused on training recurrent neural networks, a topic that would later connect directly to the development of advanced language and sequence models.

AlexNet and the Deep Learning Breakthrough

Sutskever's first major claim to fame came through his work with Geoffrey Hinton and Alex Krizhevsky on AlexNet. In 2012, the team entered the ImageNet computer vision competition with a deep convolutional neural network that dramatically outperformed the field.

AlexNet became one of the defining breakthroughs in modern artificial intelligence. It showed that large neural networks, trained with enough data and computing power, could produce extraordinary performance on real-world perception tasks. The achievement helped shift the entire AI field toward deep learning.

In 2012, Sutskever, Hinton, and Krizhevsky incorporated DNNresearch Inc., a company built around their neural network work. In 2013, Google acquired DNNresearch, bringing Sutskever into Google Brain, one of the most important AI research groups in the world.

Google Brain

At Google Brain, Sutskever worked on major deep learning projects at a time when the field was moving from academic curiosity to commercial engine. He contributed to sequence-to-sequence learning, a key technique for machine translation and other systems that transform one sequence of information into another.

Sequence-to-sequence learning became foundational for translation, summarization, speech recognition, and later language model development. Sutskever's work during this period helped establish him as one of the leading AI researchers of his generation.

He also contributed to the broader research environment that produced advances in neural networks, reinforcement learning, and scalable AI systems. By the mid-2010s, Sutskever had become one of the rare researchers with both academic prestige and direct experience building AI systems inside a major technology company.

OpenAI

In 2015, Sutskever left Google to co-found OpenAI. The organization was launched as a nonprofit AI research lab with the stated goal of ensuring that artificial general intelligence would benefit humanity.

Sutskever became OpenAI's chief scientist. In that role, he helped shape the company's research agenda, recruit elite technical talent, and build the culture that eventually produced its most important breakthroughs.

OpenAI's early work included reinforcement learning systems, robotics research, game-playing agents, and language models. Over time, the organization became increasingly focused on scaling neural networks. That scaling philosophy, the idea that larger models trained with more compute and data could unlock new capabilities, became one of OpenAI's central technical bets.

Sutskever was one of the key figures behind that approach. His belief in the power of scale helped guide OpenAI toward the GPT model family and ultimately toward ChatGPT, the product that turned the company into the face of the generative AI boom.

ChatGPT and the AI Boom

OpenAI became a household name after releasing ChatGPT in late 2022. The product gave the public a simple interface for interacting with a powerful large language model and triggered one of the most intense technology races in modern history.

Sutskever was not the public face of ChatGPT in the same way Sam Altman became, but his role inside OpenAI was deeply important. As chief scientist, he represented the research foundation behind the company. He was widely viewed as one of the people who understood both the promise and danger of increasingly powerful AI systems.

The success of ChatGPT dramatically increased OpenAI's value. The company raised enormous sums from Microsoft and other investors and became one of the most valuable private companies in the world. That surge in valuation transformed the paper fortunes of OpenAI's founders and early employees.

AI Safety and Superalignment

As OpenAI became more commercially powerful, Sutskever became increasingly associated with AI safety. He argued that future AI systems could become far more capable than humans and that aligning those systems with human values would be one of the most important technical problems in history.

In 2023, OpenAI announced a Superalignment team co-led by Sutskever and Jan Leike. The team's stated goal was to help solve the problem of controlling and aligning superintelligent AI systems. OpenAI said it would dedicate a significant portion of its compute resources to the effort.

The Superalignment project reflected Sutskever's central concern: that the same scaling trends making AI more useful could also make it harder to understand, predict, and control. He became one of the most prominent technical figures arguing that AI safety was not just a policy issue or public relations concern, but a core scientific challenge.

Sam Altman Board Crisis

In November 2023, Sutskever became one of the central figures in one of Silicon Valley's most dramatic corporate crises. OpenAI's nonprofit board abruptly fired Sam Altman as CEO, saying he had not been consistently candid in his communications with the board.

Sutskever was a member of the board that voted to remove Altman. The decision shocked employees, investors, Microsoft, and the broader technology world. Greg Brockman resigned shortly after Altman's firing, and hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to leave unless Altman was reinstated.

Within days, Sutskever publicly expressed regret for his role in the ouster and signed a letter calling for Altman's return. Altman was reinstated, the board was reshaped, and Sutskever's role at OpenAI diminished. He was removed from the board and became much less visible inside the company.

In May 2024, Sutskever announced that he was leaving OpenAI. Shortly afterward, Jan Leike also departed, and OpenAI's Superalignment team was effectively dismantled.

Safe Superintelligence Inc.

In June 2024, Sutskever announced the launch of Safe Superintelligence Inc., known as SSI. He co-founded the company with Daniel Gross and Daniel Levy. The company was designed around a strikingly narrow mission: build safe superintelligence and do nothing else until that goal is achieved.

Unlike OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and other AI companies that release products, APIs, and enterprise tools, SSI was presented as a research-first company with no public product roadmap. Its appeal to investors rested almost entirely on Sutskever's reputation, the scale of the AI opportunity, and the belief that safe superintelligence could become the most valuable technology ever created.

SSI quickly became one of the most valuable startups in the world. In September 2024, it reportedly raised $1 billion at a valuation around $5 billion. By 2025, the company had reportedly raised an additional $2 billion at a valuation around $32 billion despite having no public product. The round made SSI one of the most extraordinary paper-value startups in the AI industry.

Net Worth

Ilya Sutskever's net worth is difficult to calculate precisely because neither his remaining OpenAI stake nor his SSI ownership percentage has been publicly confirmed. That said, the available clues point to an enormous fortune.

In May 2026, Greg Brockman disclosed in court that his OpenAI stake was worth close to $30 billion. Because Brockman and Sutskever were both early OpenAI co-founders and senior technical leaders, that disclosure provides an important benchmark. If Sutskever retained a comparable legacy stake, even after dilution from later funding rounds, his OpenAI equity could plausibly be worth $25 billion to $35 billion.

SSI adds another major asset. If Sutskever owns 15% to 30% of a company valued around $32 billion, his stake in SSI could be worth roughly $5 billion to $10 billion on paper.

Combining those assets, a reasonable estimate of Ilya Sutskever's net worth is $35 billion to $50 billion. The figure could be lower if he sold a significant portion of his OpenAI stake or was heavily diluted. It could be higher if he retained more equity than assumed. Either way, Sutskever appears to be one of the wealthiest AI researchers in the world.

Recognition and Influence

Sutskever is widely regarded as one of the most important AI scientists of his generation. His work on AlexNet helped launch the deep learning era. His later work helped shape sequence modeling, large language models, and the scaling ideas that made ChatGPT possible.

He has been recognized by major scientific and technology institutions and has appeared on lists of influential AI figures. But his influence goes beyond awards. Sutskever helped define the technical direction of OpenAI, then left to pursue a more narrowly safety-focused path through SSI.