What is Greg Brockman's net worth and salary?

Greg Brockman is an American entrepreneur, software engineer, investor, and artificial intelligence executive who has a net worth of $30 billion.

Greg Brockman is best known as the co-founder and president of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. A former child science prodigy from North Dakota, Brockman left elite academic programs at Harvard and MIT to join the then-tiny payments startup Stripe, where he became one of the company's earliest engineers and later its chief technology officer. In 2015, he left Stripe to help launch OpenAI alongside Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, and other co-founders. Brockman became one of OpenAI's key technical and operational leaders, helping recruit its founding team, build early research systems, and shape the company's transition from experimental AI lab to one of the most valuable private companies in the world. By 2026, during testimony in Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, Brockman disclosed that his OpenAI stake was worth nearly $30 billion, making him one of the richest figures in artificial intelligence.

Early Life and Education

Greg Brockman was born in 1987 in Thompson, North Dakota. He grew up in the Grand Forks area and showed early promise in math, science, and computer programming. As a teenager, he became one of North Dakota's most accomplished young science students, winning recognition in chemistry and computer science competitions.

Brockman attended Red River High School in Grand Forks. He later studied at Harvard University before transferring to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Like several other major technology founders of his generation, he left college before graduating in order to pursue a startup opportunity.

Stripe

Brockman's first major business success came at Stripe. In 2010, he joined the online payments startup founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison. At the time, Stripe was still a very small company with ambitions to simplify internet payments for developers.

Brockman became one of Stripe's earliest engineers and helped build the company's technical foundation during a period of explosive growth. In 2013, he became Stripe's first chief technology officer. During his time as CTO, Stripe grew from a small startup into one of Silicon Valley's most important fintech companies.

He left Stripe in 2015. By that point, the company had become a major player in online payments, and Brockman had established himself as a high-level technical operator capable of scaling complex software systems.

OpenAI

In 2015, Brockman helped co-found OpenAI with Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, and several other prominent technology and AI figures. OpenAI was originally launched as a nonprofit research organization with the stated goal of ensuring that artificial general intelligence would benefit humanity.

Brockman was central to the company's early formation. He helped recruit key researchers and engineers, and OpenAI's early work reportedly operated in part out of his apartment. He served as chief technology officer and later became president.

During its early years, OpenAI released research tools and systems including OpenAI Gym, a toolkit for reinforcement learning research, and OpenAI Five, an AI system that competed in the video game "Dota 2." The organization later became far more widely known for its large language model work, including GPT-2, GPT-3, GPT-4, and ChatGPT.

Brockman played a public role in the launch of GPT-4 in 2023, demonstrating the model's capabilities and helping present OpenAI as a leader in generative artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT and OpenAI's Rise

OpenAI became a household name after releasing ChatGPT in late 2022. The chatbot's success turned the company into the central player in the generative AI boom and triggered a global race among technology giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and xAI.

As OpenAI grew, Brockman remained one of the company's most important executives. He became closely associated with the engineering culture of the company and with its push to build increasingly powerful AI systems at massive scale.

The company's growth also brought scrutiny. OpenAI shifted from its original nonprofit structure to a more complex capped-profit model, raised enormous sums from investors, and developed a major partnership with Microsoft. Those changes became central to lawsuits and public criticism from Elon Musk, who accused OpenAI and its leaders of abandoning the organization's original nonprofit mission.

2023 OpenAI Leadership Crisis

In November 2023, OpenAI's board unexpectedly fired Sam Altman as CEO. Brockman was removed as chairman of the board and resigned from the company shortly afterward. The move triggered a dramatic internal revolt, with employees, investors, and Microsoft pushing for Altman's return.

Within days, Altman was reinstated as CEO, and Brockman returned to OpenAI. The episode cemented Brockman's position as one of Altman's closest allies and one of the most important figures inside the company.

OpenAI Stake and Net Worth

In May 2026, during Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, Brockman disclosed in court that his stake in OpenAI was worth close to $30 billion. That figure had not previously been publicly known and instantly placed him among the wealthiest people in the artificial intelligence industry.

The same testimony also revealed deeper financial ties between Brockman and Sam Altman. In 2017, Altman gave Brockman a stake in Altman's family office that was reportedly worth $10 million at the time. Musk's lawyers argued that the arrangement raised questions about Brockman's independence and loyalty to Altman during OpenAI's restructuring discussions.

Brockman also disclosed that he owned stakes in two Altman-backed companies: Cerebras, an AI chip startup, and Helion Energy, a nuclear fusion company. Those holdings drew attention because OpenAI had discussed potential business relationships involving both companies.

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI became one of the most closely watched legal battles in technology. Musk alleged that OpenAI, Altman, and Brockman improperly shifted the organization away from its nonprofit mission and toward a for-profit structure designed to enrich insiders. He sought major damages and the removal of Altman and Brockman from leadership.

OpenAI denied Musk's claims and argued that he had supported a for-profit restructuring when he believed he could control the organization. The company also argued that Musk's lawsuit was motivated by rivalry and regret after leaving OpenAI and launching his own AI company, xAI.

Brockman's testimony became a major part of the case because of his role in OpenAI's founding, restructuring discussions, and financial arrangements.

Personal Life

Brockman is married to Anna Brockman. The couple married in 2019 in a ceremony at OpenAI's offices, with OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever officiating.