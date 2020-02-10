Ernest Rady net worth: Ernest Rady is a Canadian American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $500 million. Ernest Rady is one of those rare angels who is a FORMER billionaire that lost his billionaire status after donating so much money to charity. The Rady's Children's Institute in San Diego has received at least $300 million in donations from Ernest to date. He plans to give away his entire fortune.

Ernest Rady was born in Winnipeg, Canada in August 1937. He is the founder, CEO, and President of American Assets Trust. Rady is also the Chairman of Insurance Company of the West also known as WestCorp. That company was purchased by Wachovia in 2006 for $3.9 billion. Ernest Rady founded American Assets in 1966. He was formerly the part owner of the Major League Baseball team the San Diego Padres. In 2003 Ernest Rady donated $30 million to UC, San Diego. He and his wife Evelyn Rady also donated $100 million in 2018. In 2006 the couple donated $60 million to establish the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine at San Diego Children's Hospital. They gave $50 million in 2018 to create the Rady Residence at the Salvation Army Door of Hope Rady Campus and $20 million to Jewish Family Services.