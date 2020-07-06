Doris Duke net worth: Doris Duke was an American tobacco heiress and philanthropist who had a net worth of $1.3 billion at the time of her death in 1993. After adjusting for inflation, that's the same as around $2.3 billion in today's dollars She was best known for being an eccentric billionaire. She was frequently referred to as the "world's richest woman" during her lifetime.

Doris Duke was born in New York City, New York in November 1912. She passed away in October 1993. Her father James Buchanan Duke essentially invented the modern cigarette industry as we know it today. James revolutionized tobacco marketing and manufacturing after taking over his father's tobacco company. When he passed away in 1925 Doris and her mother received the majority of his estate. At the time of his death, James Buchanan Duke was worth $100 million. When her mother Nanaline died in 1962, Doris received what had then grown to be $250 million. Receiving $100 million in 1925 is the same as receiving $1.5 billion in today's dollars. Receiving $250 million in 1962 is worth the same as $2.1 billion today.

Doris Duke spent much of her youth at Duke Farms. She pursued a variety of interests with her wealth, including world travel and the arts. Duke created Duke Gardens which became one of America's largest indoor botanical displays. Doris Duke was briefly a news correspondent and played jazz piano in addition to being a competitive surfer. Much of her fortune was left to charity and she contributed to AIDS research, child welfare, and medicine. She was married to James. H. R. Cromwell from 1935 to 1943 and Porfirio Rubirosa from 1947 to 1951. Doris Duke passed away on October 28, 1993 at 80 years old.