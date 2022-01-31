Dietrich Mateschitz Net Worth:

What is Dietrich Mateschitz's Net Worth?

Dietrich Mateschitz is an Austrian entrepreneur who has a net worth of $15 billion. He is best known for co-founding the Red Bull company, which is one of the most successful energy drink companies on the planet. Dietrich is also known for his love of motorsports, having invested millions of his own personal money into various Red Bull teams – most notably the two separate teams that compete in Formula One. In addition, he owns the popular German soccer team RB Leipzig.

Early Life

Dietrich Mateschitz was born on May 20th of 1944 in Sankt Marein im Murztal, Styria, Nazi Germany (present day Austria). Raised in a family with Austrian and Slovenian heritage, Dietrich's parents were both elementary school teachers. However they separated when he was still young, and Dietrich was raised by his mother. After graduating from secondary school, Mateschitz attended the Vienna University of Economics and Business. He spent 10 years at this institution and eventually graduated with a degree in marketing by 1972.

Career

After leaving university, Dietrich worked for companies like Unilever and Blendax as a marketing professional. During this period, he helped market detergents, toothpaste, and other products. These jobs required him to travel frequently, and one of the places he visited was Thailand. During one visit to Thailand, he discovered the drink called Krating Daeng. This was marketed as a "hangover cure," and Dietrich found that it helped him deal with his jet lag. In 1984, he found the drink's inventor – a Thai duck farmer named Chaleo Yoovidhya. Together, they launched the company Red Bull GmbH in 1987, and it quickly became one of the most popular energy drinks in the world.

As a marketing professional, Dietrich oversaw the company's legendary branding process over the next few decades. The slogan "Red Bull gives you wings" became widely known across the world," and the brand associated itself with various sporting events. The brand has sponsored various events over the years, and during the 2010s Red Bull started sponsoring eSports for the first time. This created the impression that Red Bull helps high-level athletes achieve the necessary degree of mental and physical performance required to compete at a high level.

Mateschitz has been especially active in the world of Formula One. Initially, they owned a majority stake in the Sauber racing team, but the brand parted ways with Sauber in 2001 and subsequently purchased the Jaguar racing team in 2004. After renaming this team Red Bull Racing, Dietrich began to develop a truly influential presence in the Formula One world. In 2005, he purchased the Minardi racing team and renamed it Scuderia Toro Rosso. It took Mateschitz five years to win his first Constructors' Championship and Drivers' Championship, with Sebastian Vettel claiming victory. They continued to win both titles consecutively in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

In 2004, Dietrich also purchased the A1-racing circuit and renamed it the Red Bull Ring. This circuit hosts the Austrian Grand Prix. In 2005, he purchased a soccer team in Austria called SV Austria Salzburg and renamed it Red Bull Salzburg. He then purchased an American soccer team called MetroStars and renamed it New York Red Bulls. In 2009, he purchased another soccer team, this time acquiring the German club RB Leipzig.

Real Estate

Dietrich is famous for owning his own private island, which he purchased from another billionaire called Malcolm Forbes in 2003. After purchasing the island, Mateschitz turned it into an exclusive resort. The island spans 3,500 acres and features volcanic mountains, rainforests, white beaches, and coral reefs. Visitors can engage in a number of interesting activities, from horseback riding, cooking classes, golf, massages, deep-sea fishing, and much more. Perhaps the most notable activity is a ride on Dietrich's $1.5-million submarine called the DeepFlight Super Falcon. Rates start at $4,800 per night.

On a more personal note, Dietrich has been engaged in a decades-long mission to acquire property in the Austrian Alps. To date, he has purchased a number of castles and villas, including a 1908 Art Nouveau guesthouse and a tavern built in 1603 for just under $1 million. After purchasing these properties, he spent millions of dollars renovating them and restoring them. Unlike his private island, these properties are not for profit, and Dietrich has been praised for devoting his own money towards the historical restoration of beautiful castles and villas.

In 2020, it was reported that Mateschitz had lost a bid to purchase an Austrian medieval hunting estate when he was ousted by Rene Benko, another billionaire who eventually paid $35.8 million for the 1,300-acre property. This particular estate features many forested acres and a small chapel originally built in the 1300s.

Red Bull Ownership Details



Dietrich Mateschitz owns 49 percent of Red Bull. Mateschitz co-founded the company when he invested $500,000 and took a 49 percent stake along with Chaleo Yoovidhy, who passed away in 2012. In 2016, Red Bull reported revenues of $6.6 billion. Mateschitz collected a dividend of $97 million in 2012 and made a charitable donation of $92 million that year.

In 2020, Red Bull paid out 550 million euros to its founders, including the family of the Thai duck farmer who invented the original energy drink in the 70s. During the previous years, Red Bull sold 7.5 billion drinks with tremendous growth recorded in India, Brazil, and Africa.