Cheung Chung Kiu net worth: Cheung Chung Kiu is a Chinese businessman who has a net worth of $1.5 billion. He is perhaps best known for being the chairman of C C Land, which has made him extremely wealthy.

Cheung Chung Kiu was born in Chongqing, China in 1964. He is also the chairman of Y.T. Realty and Yugang International. He started his business career by buying goods in Hong Kong and reselling them in China. Cheung Chung Kiu then started purchasing land in his hometown and built the city's first housing project California Garden. In 2017 C C Land purchased London's Leadenhall Building for 1.15 billion pounds from British Land and Oxford Properties who were 50/50 owners. In 2020 he purchased a 45-room 62 thousand square foot mansion that overlooks Hyde Park. Kiu purchased the mansion from Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for 205 to 210 million pounds, making it the most expensive house ever to be sold in the UK.