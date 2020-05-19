Chamath Palihapitiya net worth: Chamath Palihapitiya is a Sri Lankan Canadian venture capitalist and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $1 billion. He earned his first major fortune as an early executive at Facebook. He used that Facebook money to make dozens of angel investor investments, some which became extremely valuable. Today he is the CEO of Social Capital and a minority investor in the Golden State Warriors.

Chamath Palihapitiya was born in Sri Lanka in September 1976. He moved to Canada with his family at six years old and later earned a degree in electrical engineering.

In 2004 Chamath Palihapitiya joined AOL. He eventually became the youngest Vice President in the company's history. At AOL he oversaw Instant Messenger. He joined Facebook in 2005, at a time when the social network was only a year old.

While at Facebook, Chamath used his newfound wealth to make small bets in other startups. Some of those investments like Palantir, Paydom (which was purchased by The Walt Disney Company), Bumptop (which was bought by Google) and Pure Storage soared in value.

In 2011 Chamath left Facebook to launch his own fund, The Social+Capital Partnership, which was eventually renamed Social Capital. Today Social Capital manages well over $1 billion in assets. In 2015 Social Capital was the leading investor in Slack Technologies funding round.

In 2019 Chamath was appointed a Board Member of Slack. Chamath Palihapitiya is also a board member and minority stakeholder of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. He has cashed more than $175 thousand in the World Series of Poker and World Poker Tour and finished 101st out of 6,865 at the WSOP Main Event in 2011.