What is Bruce Karsh's Net Worth?

Bruce Karsh is an American lawyer and investor who has a net worth of $2.4 billion. Bruce Karsh and Howard Marks co-founded the financial behemoth Oaktree Capital Management, one of the world's leading alternative investment firms specializing in distressed debt.

With a reputation for navigating complex financial landscapes, Karsh has quietly become one of the most influential figures in modern finance, helping manage more than $170 billion in assets at Oaktree. Prior to his rise in the investment world, Karsh earned accolades as a top legal mind, clerking for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and serving as assistant to billionaire investor Howard Marks at TCW Group. In 1995, he co-founded Oaktree alongside Marks and several other TCW alumni, carving out a niche in distressed investing that would thrive through multiple financial crises.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Karsh and his wife Martha have emerged as major philanthropic figures, donating hundreds of millions to education, social justice, and the arts. Their giving has supported institutions such as Duke University, the University of Virginia, and the Los Angeles arts scene. Despite his low public profile, Karsh's influence spans Wall Street, higher education, and public service, with a legacy defined by strategic foresight, intellectual rigor, and a deep commitment to philanthropy.

Early Life and Education

Bruce A. Karsh was born in 1955 in the Midwest and grew up in a middle-class Jewish family in St. Louis, Missouri. A gifted student, he went on to attend Duke University, where he graduated summa cum laude in 1977 with a degree in economics. He then earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1980, where he served as notes editor of the Virginia Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif.

After law school, Karsh landed one of the most prestigious positions available to a young legal mind: a clerkship for then-U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Anthony Kennedy. When Kennedy was elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court, Karsh followed, serving as a clerk during Kennedy's first year on the Court in 1988.

From Law to Finance

Karsh began his legal career at the Los Angeles-based law firm O'Melveny & Myers, where he specialized in corporate law. However, he soon transitioned into the world of finance, joining SunAmerica in the 1980s, then run by future Treasury Secretary Eli Broad. There, Karsh was recruited by Howard Marks, a fellow finance executive who was running the distressed debt portfolio at TCW Group.

At TCW, Karsh rose through the ranks, eventually managing a $4 billion portfolio of distressed debt. Known for his analytical precision and risk discipline, Karsh helped steer the firm's investments through volatile periods in the 1980s and early '90s.

Founding Oaktree Capital

In 1995, Karsh co-founded Oaktree Capital Management alongside Howard Marks, Larry Keele, Richard Masson, and Sheldon Stone. The firm was built on a shared investment philosophy: caution, consistency, and a contrarian eye for undervalued assets, especially in distressed credit. Karsh became Oaktree's Chief Investment Officer, overseeing all of the firm's distressed debt strategies.

Oaktree quickly distinguished itself in the investment world for its ability to generate strong returns through economic downturns. The firm's disciplined approach allowed it to thrive during the dot-com bust, the 2008 financial crisis, and the COVID-era turbulence. Oaktree went public in 2012 and later sold a majority stake to Brookfield Asset Management in 2019 for roughly $4.7 billion, further cementing Karsh's place among the elite ranks of global finance.

Oaktree manages over $170 billion in assets, and Karsh continues to serve as Co-Chairman, maintaining oversight of investment strategy.

Philanthropy and Civic Engagement

Bruce and his wife Martha Karsh are among the most generous philanthropic couples in the United States, having donated over $500 million to causes ranging from education to social justice and the arts. In 2005, they founded the Karsh Family Foundation, which focuses on access to education, scholarships, and civil rights advocacy.

Duke University, Bruce's alma mater, has received more than $50 million from the Karsh family, funding student financial aid, faculty positions, and leadership programs. The University of Virginia School of Law has received more than $50 million as well, making Karsh one of the most significant alumni benefactors in UVA's history. In 2021, the Karshes gave $50 million to Howard University to establish a new student financial aid program, one of the largest-ever gifts to a historically Black university.

In addition to their education philanthropy, the Karshes have supported institutions like the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the California Community Foundation.

Personal Life and Legacy

Bruce Karsh is known for maintaining a relatively low profile despite his enormous influence in finance and philanthropy. He lives in Los Angeles with Martha, a former attorney and published author. The couple has three children.

Karsh's legacy is one of quiet, disciplined excellence. In finance, he is revered for his ability to identify value amid chaos. In philanthropy, he is admired for translating personal success into institutional transformation. With his continued leadership at Oaktree and ongoing philanthropic initiatives, Bruce Karsh remains a powerful yet understated force shaping both Wall Street and the broader civic landscape.

Real Estate

Bruce Karsh has made several notable real estate investments, primarily centered around Los Angeles. In 2012, he and Martha Karsh purchased a sprawling estate in the Brentwood neighborhood for approximately $20 million. The contemporary property, located in one of L.A.'s most exclusive enclaves, features panoramic city views, extensive gardens, and high-end amenities. The Karshes have also been reported to own additional properties in California, including a beachside residence in Malibu.