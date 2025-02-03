Last Updated: February 3, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessRichest Billionaires
Net Worth:
$10 Billion
Birthdate:
1924 (101 years old)
Birthplace:
Sweden
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Art Historian
Nationality:
Sweden
  1. What Is Birgit Rausing's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Tetra Pak And Tetra Laval
  4. Philanthropy
  5. Personal Life

What is Birgit Rausing's Net Worth?

Birgit Rausing is a Swedish heiress, art historian, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $10 billion. Birgit Rausing is the widow of industrialist Gad Rausing. Upon his death in 2000, she and their three children, Kirsten, Finn and Jorn, inherited his food packaging, processing, and distribution company Tetra Laval. Rausing and her husband also funded the construction of the Gad & Birgit Rausing Library at Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan. On October 26, 2024, Rausing turned 100. She remains one of the wealthiest people in Sweden.

Early Life

Birgit Rausing was born on October 26, 1924 in Sweden. She is the daughter of landscape painter Henry Mayne.

Tetra Pak and Tetra Laval

In Lund, Sweden in 1951, Rausing's father-in-law Ruben founded Tetra Pak, a food packaging and processing company. Premised on Erik Wallenberg's innovation of a tetrahedron-shaped plastic-coated paper carton, the company revolutionized the packaging of liquids such as milk and juice, using aseptic packaging technology to allow for supply without the need for a cold chain. In the early 1950s, Tetra Pak was inherited by Ruben's sons Gad and Hans, who owned the company for the next 40-plus years. In 1996, Gad acquired his brother's half of the company. When he passed away in 2000, Birgit and their three children inherited Tetra Pak and its parent company, Tetra Laval. The parent company also controls DeLaval, which produces dairy and farming machinery, and Sidel, which manufactures packaging for liquids such as water, milk, soft drinks, beer, and tea.

Philanthropy

Rausing and her husband helped fund the construction of the Gad & Birgit Rausing Library at Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan. The library houses a collection of over 350,000 volumes, 128,000 e-books, and 35,000 e-journals. Also at the University, the Rausings created the Rausing Executive Development Centre, which offers over 20 programs. Elsewhere, the couple established the Birgit and Gad Rausing Foundation, which awards grants for research within the humanities.

Personal Life

With her husband Gad, Rausing had three children: Kirsten, Finn, and Jörn. All three are businesspeople who co-own the family company Tetra Laval. Previously, Finn co-owned Sauber Motorsport and the Alfa Romeo Formula One team.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Kirsten Rausing Net Worth
    Kirsten
    Rausing
  2. Yoshiaki Tsutsumi Net Worth
    Yoshiaki
    Tsutsumi
  3. Josh Gad Net Worth
    Josh
    Gad
  4. Hans Melchers Net Worth
    Hans
    Melchers
  5. Finn Rausing Net Worth
    Finn
    Rausing
  6. Chappell Roan Net Worth
    Chappell
    Roan
  7. Herbie Hancock Net Worth
    Herbie
    Hancock
  8. Shakira Net Worth
    Shakira
  9. Janelle Monae Net Worth
    Janelle
    Monae
  10. Quincy Jones Net Worth
    Quincy
    Jones
  11. Harvey Mason, Jr. Net Worth
    Harvey
    Mason, Jr.
  12. George Jung Net Worth
    George
    Jung
  13. Sabrina Carpenter Net Worth
    Sabrina
    Carpenter
  14. Alicia Keys Net Worth
    Alicia
    Keys
  15. Gloria Estefan Net Worth
    Gloria
    Estefan
  16. Shaboozey Net Worth
    Shaboozey