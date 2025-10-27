What is Blake Snell's net worth and salary?

Blake Snell is an American professional baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $60 million. Blake Snell is known for his dominant stuff, elite strikeout ability, and two Cy Young Awards. A powerful left-hander with a blazing fastball and sharp-breaking curve, Snell first rose to stardom with the Tampa Bay Rays before earning a major free-agent payday after years with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. His mix of overpowering stuff and short outings has made him one of the most effective but unpredictable starters of his generation. In 2024, he signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, solidifying his place among the highest-paid pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Blake Snell's earnings have mirrored his rise through baseball's elite ranks. After early-career arbitration deals with the Rays, he signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019—the largest contract in Rays history at the time. In 2024, he joined the Giants on a two-year, $62 million contract that included an opt-out clause after the first season. Following that stint, Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which averages around $36 million per year. By 2025, his total career earnings were estimated to exceed $140 million in salary alone, not including endorsement income or performance bonuses.

Early Life

Blake Snell was born on December 4, 1992, in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in Shoreline, a suburb north of the city, and attended Shorewood High School. His father, Dave Snell, was a former minor league player, and Blake began developing his pitching skills at a young age. By his senior year, he had emerged as one of the top high school pitchers in the country. The Tampa Bay Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, 52nd overall.

Professional Career

Tampa Bay Rays (2016–2020):

Snell made his major league debut with the Rays in April 2016. After two seasons of steady improvement, he broke out in 2018 with a 21–5 record and a 1.89 ERA, winning the American League Cy Young Award. That season, he became the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win the honor. His dominance helped the Rays return to playoff contention, and he quickly became their ace.

San Diego Padres (2021–2023):

In December 2020, the Rays traded Snell to the San Diego Padres for a package of prospects. After a mixed first season in San Diego, he regained his elite form in 2023, posting a league-best 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts over 180 innings. His performance earned him the National League Cy Young Award, making him one of the few pitchers ever to win the award in both leagues.

San Francisco Giants (2024):

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants ahead of the 2024 season, which included an opt-out after the first year. Despite an uneven start, he threw his first career no-hitter and continued to display flashes of his Cy Young-level dominance.

Los Angeles Dodgers (2025–present):

After opting out of his Giants deal, Snell joined the Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million contract that made him one of baseball's highest-paid pitchers. The deal positioned him as a key part of the Dodgers' rotation as they continued their pursuit of multiple championships.

Playing Style & Impact

Snell stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and throws left-handed, combining an upper-90s fastball with a devastating curveball and a sharp slider. His ability to miss bats makes him one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the game. Though he often pitches fewer innings than some traditional workhorse starters, his per-inning dominance is among the best in baseball. His two Cy Young Awards underscore his ability to reach elite peaks when healthy and properly managed.