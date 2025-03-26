What is Bill Chisholm's net worth?

Bill Chisholm is an American financier and sports team owner who has a net worth of $2 billion. Bill Chisholm became internationally famous in March 2025 when he was revealed as the lead partner in the record-setting $6.1 billion acquisition of the Boston Celtics. Prior to the announcement, almost nothing was known about Chisholm. He didn't have a Wikipedia page. There were no photos of him on Getty Images (hence the lack of photo in this article). He had only been quoted ONCE in the Wall Street Journal. His net worth was not listed on any major wealth tracking publication… including CelebrityNetWorth (until a week after his purchase was announced).

A Massachusetts native, Chisholm built his career in finance and technology investments, including early roles at Bain & Company and co-founding multiple investment firms, before establishing STG in 2002. Under his leadership, Symphony Technology Group (STG) grew into a major private equity platform with over $10 billion in assets under management, acquiring dozens of enterprise software and cybersecurity companies​.

Early Life and Education

Bill Chisholm was born and raised in Georgetown, Massachusetts, a town on Boston's North Shore. His father, William Chisholm Sr., was a community figure who helped build the Georgetown High School soccer program, and his mother worked at the nearby Brooks School, a private prep school. Chisholm attended Brooks School himself, where he excelled academically and athletically. He captained the school's soccer team to its first New England Prep School Class A championship in 1986.

He went on to attend Dartmouth College, where he played on the varsity soccer team and was a member of the Alpha Chi Alpha fraternity. After graduating in 1991, Chisholm began his career in finance, eventually enrolling at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his MBA in 1996. His upbringing in Massachusetts instilled in him a lifelong devotion to the Boston Celtics—he has described watching games from the obstructed-view seats of the old Boston Garden as a defining childhood memory.

Early Career

After Dartmouth, Chisholm worked in New York as an analyst at PaineWebber and later served briefly as CFO of a sports publishing firm. He transitioned into management consulting in 1996 with Bain & Company in Boston. Around the same time, he co-founded The Valent Group, a boutique firm focused on venture capital and risk consulting. Though short-lived, this venture was a stepping stone to his future in private equity.

Symphony Technology Group

In 2002, Chisholm co-founded Symphony Technology Group alongside technology entrepreneur Romesh Wadhwani. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, STG focuses on investments in enterprise software, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Chisholm became the firm's managing partner and chief investment officer, taking full leadership after Wadhwani stepped back in 2017.

Under his direction, STG has grown into a significant player in the private equity space. The firm manages over $10 billion in assets and has completed more than 50 acquisitions globally. Major deals under Chisholm's leadership include the purchases of RSA Security, the enterprise businesses of McAfee and FireEye (later merged into Trellix), and First Advantage. STG is known for acquiring underperforming or undervalued tech firms and helping them scale through operational improvements and strategic integration.

Chisholm serves on the boards of several STG portfolio companies, including RSA, Trellix, Skyhigh Security, Dodge Construction Network, and Symphony Talent.

Boston Celtics Purchase

In March 2025, Bill Chisholm made headlines by leading a group to purchase the Boston Celtics for $6.1 billion. The deal, which is subject to NBA approval, set a record for the most expensive sports franchise sale in North American history. Chisholm's group includes current Celtics minority owner Rob Hale, Related Companies executive Bruce Beal Jr., and investment firm Sixth Street, which is contributing an estimated $1 billion.

Chisholm is expected to acquire a 51% controlling stake initially, with the potential to purchase the remaining shares by 2028 at a valuation that could reach $7.3 billion. As per NBA rules, he is required to personally contribute at least 15% of the purchase price—about $915 million—with half due at closing and the rest within three years.

In a move signaling continuity and respect for the franchise's success, Chisholm asked Wyc Grousbeck, the team's longtime governor and public face, to stay on as CEO through the 2027–28 season. Chisholm described the decision as an "intelligence test," saying, "Why would you want to mess with that? This is working at every level."

Real Estate

Chisholm maintains a relatively low profile when it comes to personal assets, but a few notable properties are publicly known. He owns a home in California's Silicon Valley, where STG is headquartered. He also owns property on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts, a longtime summer retreat for New England elites.

Following the Celtics acquisition, Chisholm is reportedly planning to purchase a home in the Boston area to spend more time locally. Other luxury assets such as yachts, private jets, or high-end car collections have not been publicly documented, aligning with his understated public persona.

Personal Life

Bill Chisholm is married to Kimberly Ford Chisholm, whom he met while at Dartmouth. She is the great-granddaughter of Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum. The couple has three children, all of whom have also attended Dartmouth, making the Chisholms a multi-generational legacy family.

The family divides their time between California and Massachusetts. They are active philanthropists, especially in causes related to education and health. The Chisholms have been major supporters of Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy, inspired by one of their children's diagnosis. In 2015, they were honored by Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) for their fundraising and awareness efforts.