What is Antonio Gracias' net worth?

Antonio Gracias is an American billionaire investor and private equity executive who has a net worth of $5 billion. Antonio Gracias is the founder, CEO, and chief investment officer of Valor Equity Partners. He is best known for his long association with Elon Musk and for being one of the most important behind-the-scenes financial allies in the Musk business empire. Through Valor, Gracias has invested in or supported several Musk-linked companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, Neuralink, and xAI. He served on Tesla's board for more than a decade, including time as lead independent director, and has remained a director at SpaceX. While Musk has spent years as one of the most visible entrepreneurs in the world, Gracias has generally operated quietly, helping supply capital, boardroom support, and strategic relationships. His SpaceX-related holdings through Valor-related entities have made him one of the largest disclosed non-Musk beneficial owners connected to the company, positioning him for one of the largest private-investor windfalls in IPO history.

Early Life

Antonio Gracias was born around 1970 in Detroit, Michigan. He is the son of immigrant parents. His father was a neurosurgeon from India, and his mother was a pharmacist from Spain who ran her own shop. Gracias was exposed to investing at an early age. According to accounts of his childhood, his mother helped him buy $300 worth of Apple stock when he was in middle school, an investment he reportedly continued to hold years later.

Gracias attended Georgetown University, where he studied in the Walsh School of Foreign Service. He graduated in 1993 with both a BSFS and an MSFS, concentrating in international economics. During his college years, he studied abroad at Waseda University in Tokyo and later returned to Japan for a fellowship with Nikko Securities. He went on to earn a JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 1998.

Valor Equity Partners

Gracias began building his investment career before he had even finished law school. In 1995, while still a student at the University of Chicago, he founded MG Capital, his first private equity firm. That early team eventually became the foundation for Valor Equity Partners, the Chicago-based investment firm that would make him a billionaire.

As founder, CEO, and chief investment officer, Gracias built Valor around a strategy of investing in high-growth companies that often required operational expertise, not just capital. The firm developed a reputation for backing ambitious businesses in technology, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, logistics, and consumer sectors. Valor has invested in companies such as Anduril Industries, Zipline, Eight Sleep, K Health, and Harmony Biosciences.

Relationship With Elon Musk

Gracias is most widely known for his long relationship with Elon Musk. The two reportedly met around 1999 through a mutual friend in Silicon Valley, before Musk had become the world's most famous entrepreneur and before Tesla or SpaceX had reached anything close to their modern scale.

Over time, Gracias became much more than a passive investor. He became one of Musk's closest friends, advisers, and boardroom allies. Valor invested across the Musk ecosystem, including Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, Neuralink, and xAI. Musk reportedly invested in at least one Valor fund, further tying the two men's financial interests together.

Gracias served on Tesla's board from 2007 until 2021, including time as lead independent director. His closeness to Musk drew criticism from some investors who questioned whether he could truly be considered independent. Supporters, however, viewed him as a steadying force during some of Tesla's most difficult periods, including the company's late-2000s financial struggles and the chaotic Model 3 production ramp. Gracias also remains a director at SpaceX.

SpaceX Stake And Potential IPO Windfall

Gracias's connection to SpaceX became especially notable when the company's S-1 filing revealed that he was deemed to beneficially own more than 503 million Class A shares through a network of Valor-related entities. Those entities collectively represented the largest disclosed non-Musk ownership block connected to SpaceX.

At a potential $2 trillion SpaceX valuation, the adjusted Valor/Gracias holding has been estimated at roughly $130 – $145 billion. That does not mean Gracias personally owns the entire stake. Most of the underlying economics belong to Valor's limited partners, the institutions, endowments, family offices, and wealthy individuals that supplied capital to the funds.

Gracias's personal upside would likely come from carried interest, his own investments, and his share of Valor's economics. If Valor earned a standard 20% carry on a roughly $128 billion SpaceX windfall, that would create a carry pool of about $25.6 billion. If Gracias received the majority of that pool as Valor's founder and chief investment officer, his personal payday could theoretically be around $20 billion. That would come on top of a pre-IPO net worth of $5 billion.

xAI And Other Musk-Related Activity

Valor's role in the Musk ecosystem has extended beyond early Tesla and SpaceX investments. The SpaceX filing also revealed major xAI-related equipment leasing arrangements involving Valor-connected entities. These deals were tied to computing and data center infrastructure, reflecting Valor's continued involvement in Musk's artificial intelligence ambitions.

Gracias's influence therefore spans several of Musk's biggest ventures: electric vehicles, rockets, satellite internet, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology infrastructure. He has not been the public face of those companies, but his capital and loyalty have made him one of the most important figures behind the scenes.

Philanthropy And Other Interests

Gracias has also been active in philanthropy and public service. He has served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Chicago, the board of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, and the board of advisors for Georgetown's Walsh School of Foreign Service. He has also been involved with The Aspen Institute.

In 2015, President Barack Obama named Gracias a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship. In later years, Gracias also became a major supporter of psychedelic therapy research, including donations to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies and Harvard-backed research efforts. He was also involved with Lykos Therapeutics as investors worked to advance the company's future after regulatory setbacks.