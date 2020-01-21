Anthony Wood net worth: Anthony Wood is an English American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $2.3 billion. Wood is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Roku, Inc.

Anthony Wood was born in Manchester, England. He graduated from Texas A&M University. He is married to Susan Wood and the couple has three children together. Anthony Wood served as president and CEO of ReplayTV from 1997 to 2001 and in 2002 he sold the company to SONICblue. In 2002 Wood founded Roku and became CEO. He became chairman in 2008 and as of 2017 he owned 27.3% of the company. Roku manufactures digital media players. In 2017 the company had a revenue of $512.75 million but a net income of negative $63.51 million. The company has more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. They are best known for the Roku streaming player and launched The Roku Channel in 2017.