What Is Anthony Pratt's Net Worth?

Anthony Pratt is an Australian businessman who has a net worth of $10 billion. Anthony Pratt is the Global Executive Chairman of Visy Industries (which is known as Pratt Industries USA in America). Anthony is the son of late manufacturing magnate Richard Pratt, who took over Visy Industries in 1969 after the death of his father, Leon. According to the company's website, "Visy is a global leader in packaging and resource recovery, and has been a pioneer in sustainability since our inception." The Pratt family's net worth is roughly $12 billion.

Anthony made headlines in October 2023 due to reports that former president Donald Trump shared classified information about U.S. nuclear submarines with him and that Pratt told "at least 45 others, including six journalists, 11 of his company's employees, 10 Australian officials, and three former Australian prime ministers."

Early Life

Anthony Pratt was born Anthony Joseph Pratt on April 11, 1960, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He is the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants Jeanne Pratt AC (Companion of the Order of Australia) and Richard Pratt (né Przecicki), and he has two sisters, Fiona Geminder and Heloise Waislitz. Anthony studied at Mount Scopus Memorial College, and he earned a Bachelor of Economics (Hons) from Monash University, Melbourne, in 1982. In the '80s, Pratt was co-chair of the fundraising committee of the United Israel Appeal's Young Leadership Division. A newspaper article about Anthony's bar mitzvah stated that he asked guests to donate to the Jewish National Fund instead of giving him gifts. At the time, Richard was vice president of the Ketura Project, which was sponsored by the Jewish National Fund.

Career

In 1982, Pratt took a job with the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. before he became a joint general manager of the Visy Industries board. Visy was founded in 1948 by Anthony's grandfather, Leon Pratt, Leon's brother-in-law, Max Plotka, and engineer Les Feldman after Leon's sister, Ida Visbord, gave him a £1,000 loan. Anthony's father took over the company after Leon's death in 1969.

Pratt was named deputy chairman of Visy in 1988, and in 1991, he moved to the U.S. to lead Visy's expansion in America, where the company would be known as Pratt Industries USA. Between 1991 and 2016, the company's revenue grew from $100 million to $3 billion. After Richard passed away in 2009, Anthony returned to Australia to serve as Visy's Global Executive Chairman. In 2013, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg proclaimed September 17th "Pratt Industries Day."

In 2016, Anthony opened a recycled paper mill close to Chicago, which added approximately $1 billion to his wealth. In 2020, "PaperAge" named him "Executive Papermaker of the Year," and he bought Owens Illinois' Australian assets for $1 billion, becoming the largest glass bottle manufacturer in Australia.

In July 2021, Pratt announced a $500 million paper mill in Kentucky, his biggest deal in America, and later that year he began construction on a $500 million glass recycling factory in Australia, near Brisbane.

Personal Life

Anthony married Claudine Revere in 2007, and they have two children, Leon and Lilly. Anthony's parents launched the Pratt Foundation in 1978, and he later became head of the organization. The Pratt Foundation is dedicated to "supporting charitable enterprises and adding value to philanthropy," and it has given hundreds of millions of dollars to organizations such as Planned Parenthood and St Jude's Hospital. Anthony has served on the Appeal of Conscience Foundation board of trustees, and he has been a patron of The Prince's Charities Australia and the Australia India Leadership Dialogue. Pratt worked with Shimon Peres, the former Israeli Prime Minister, to launch the Trilateral Track II Food and Water Security Dialogue between Australia, Israel, and India. Anthony held a food waste summit at his home in Melbourne in 2017, and in 2021, he donated $1 million each to the Kentucky storm relief fund and the Tri-State Food Bank after parts of the state were damaged by a tornado.

After Donald Trump became president, Pratt joined Mar-a-Lago as a paying member and promised to invest $2 million in U.S. manufacturing jobs. He visited Mar-a-Lago several times, and he visited the White House in 2018 when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was there. Though Trump called Pratt a friend publicly in 2019, Anthony privately said that his association with Donald was for the purpose of advancing his business interests. In October 2023, it was reported that Trump had given Pratt classified information about nuclear submarines, including "the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected" and that Anthony had shared that information with more than 40 people.

Honors

In 2013, Anthony received an honorary PhD from his alma mater, Monash University, in honor of an "outstanding career of achievement and service to philanthropy, business and commerce." In 2016, he won the RISI North American Packaging CEO of the Year Award, followed by the Fastmarkets RISI North American CEO of the Year award in 2020. Pratt is a member of the Australian-American Leadership Dialogue, a "private diplomatic initiative, which brings together Australian and American leaders from government, enterprise, media, education and the community to help review and refine the parameters of the Australian-American bilateral relationship."

Real Estate

In 2019, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones reportedly sold their 15,458 square foot home in Bedford Corners, New York, to Pratt for around $15 million. The home was built in 1895, and Zeta-Jones renovated the eight-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate. The home sits on 13.28 acres on land, and it includes a chef's kitchen, two indoor pools, and a sauna. The property features a swimming pool, barn, tennis court, and guest cottage. Anthony inherited the heritage-listed Melbourne mansion Raheen, which his father bought in the '80s. Prior to beginning renovations on the home in 2016, the property's value was reported to be over $100 million.