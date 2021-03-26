Andrew Carnegie net worth: Andrew Carnegie was a Scottish-American industrialist who led the expansion of the American steel industry in the late 19th century. At his death, Andrew Carnegie had a peak inflation-adjusted net worth of $310 billion. That's enough to make him the 4th richest human being of all time. Andrew Carnegie is one of the most-generous philanthropists in human history, having donated over 90% of his fortune to various foundations, charities, and organizations. He is credited with expanding the American steel industry in the 19th century by mass producing steel and implementing vertical integration in steel production.

At his peak, Andrew controlled the most extensive integrated iron and steel operations ever owned by an individual in the United States. One of his two great innovations was the cheap and efficient mass production of steel by adopting and adapting the Bessemer process for steel making. In 1909 he sold his company, the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Steel Company, to J.P. Morgan for $303 million. His share of the sale was $225 million, which is the same as roughly $7 billion in today's dollars The final amount eventually ballooned to $480 million thanks to the interest paid on the bonds Morgan used to secure the transaction.

The renamed U.S. Steel Corporation would soon become the first company in US history to have a market cap north of $1 billion. Carnegie devoted the remainder of his life to large-scale philanthropy, with special emphasis on local libraries, world peace, education and scientific research.

Before his death he had already given away more than $350 million of his personal fortune. At his death his last $30,000,000 was given away to foundations, charities, and to pensioners.

Early Life: Carnegie was born on November 25th, 1835 in Dunfermline, Scotland to parents Margaret and William Carnegie. His upbringing was modest, as his father was a weaver and the family lived in a one-room cottage. His mother helped supplement the family's income by selling potted meats. After struggling to make ends meet in Scotland, the family borrowed money from Margaret's brother, George Lauder, Sr., and moved to Allegheny, Pennsylvania in the United States in 1848.

Carnegie began working after moving to the U.S. as a bobbin boy in a cotton mill and then as a telegraph messenger boy in the Pittsburgh Office of the Ohio Telegraph Company. His transition to working at the Pennsylvania Railroad Company when he was 18 would prove to be instrumental in his career, as his work ethic was quickly noticed and he was eventually asked to become the superintendent of the Western Division. The connections he made while working in the railroad industry were very helpful to Carnegie later on, as he met many future investors during this time and became an adept manager.

Professional Pursuits: Carnegie continued developing his skills as a manager and investor during the Civil War, arranging a merger between a sleeping car company and the inventor of a sleeping car for first class travel, that proved to be successful for all interested parties. He also supervised various railway activities for the Union, helping coordinate the supply of munitions and goods to the troops.

Carnegie's interest in the railroad industry soon shifted to ironworks and steel, the industry in which he would ultimately make his fortune. Carnegie's impact on the steel industry was lasting and helped accelerate the growth of U.S. steel to exceed that of the U.K. Two main factors were instrumental in this growth – Carnegie's decision to adopt the Bessemer process, ultimately resulting in a drop in steel prices, and vertical integration of the steel industry. Carnegie worked to establish control over the suppliers of all the raw materials needed to produce steel, purchasing rival companies to then launch the Carnegie Steel Company.

Sale to J.P Morgan: As Carnegie neared retirement in the early 1900s, a Carnegie Steel executive named Charles M. Schwab began secretly negotiating selling the company to financier John Pierpont Morgan, better known by the name J.P. Morgan. Schwab is not related to today's Charles Schwab financier but the bank J.P. Morgan is indeed directly related to this same financier.

A deal was eventually struck where Carnegie Steel was sold to Morgan for $303 million. Carnegie's share of the profit amounted to over $225 million dollars. The resulting company, which Schwab ran, was named the United States Steel Corporation.

J.P. Morgan did not have $303 million in cash to physically pay for the deal. The payment was made in bonds – physical paper bonds that paid 5% interest over 50 years. The bonds were delivered to a bank in Hoboken, New Jersey where they were housed in a vault that was custom-built to house the collection.

One of his first acts after cashing out was to transfer $5 million to fully-fund his steel workers' pension.

Philanthropic and Scholarly Pursuits: Throughout Carnegie's career in business, he also was devoted to writing and started getting involved with philanthropy. He donated money towards the establishment of the Dunfermline Carnegie Library back in his hometown in Scotland and helped establish what is now the Carnegie Laboratory at NYU. He also was a regular contributor to several magazines, such as "The Nineteenth Century" and "North American Review."

Carnegie also published several of his own books, most famously including "Triumphant Democracy" and "Wealth." He wrote at length about the American system of government as well as his philosophy regarding the duties of the wealthy in the distribution of their wealth.

Upon retirement, Carnegie became a full-time philanthropist. He was instrumental in the establishment of the public library system through the U.S., Canada, and other English-speaking countries, helping fund and build over 3,000 libraries.

He also was an education advocate, investing heavily in many universities, research centers, and other education organizations throughout his latter years, both in the United States and abroad. He donated $10 million to George Ellery Hale in order to help him build the 100-inch Hooker telescope at Mount Wilson, which ultimately was a successful project. He also established the Carnegie Trust for the Universities of Scotland with the goal of improving scientific research opportunities at Scottish universities. Carnegie also supported Booker T. Washington in his effort to improve education for African-Americans, helping him created the National Negro Business League.

In addition to education, Carnegie was also very interested in music, leading him to personally fund the construction of Carnegie Hall in New York City, as well as the construction of over 7,000 church organs around the world.

Personal Life: At the age of 51, Carnegie married Louise Whitfield, who was 30 at the time. The couple married in New York City and had their only child, a daughter named Margaret, together ten years later. Carnegie died in 1919 in Massachusetts of bronchial pneumonia.

Legacy: Carnegie lives on in the many foundations, organizations, universities, and charities that he either founded or made significant donations to. At the time of his death, he had already given away over $350 million dollars and his remaining estate was donated when he died.

Among many, some of Carnegie's most notable legacies include Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, which Carnegie originally founded as the Carnegie Technical Schools, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Additionally, a number of streets, towns, and awards have been named in his honor, including the Carnegie Medal, a UK children's literary award, the towns of Carnegie, Oklahoma and Carnegie, Pennsylvania, and Carnegie Hall in New York City.