What is Anastasia Soare's net worth?

Anastasia Soare is a Romanian American entrepreneur and television personality who has a net worth of $800 million. Widely recognized as the "Eyebrow Queen," Anastasia Soare is an iconic figure in the world of beauty and cosmetics. Soare has revolutionized the beauty industry with her focus on eyebrow shaping and her eponymous brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. She opened Anastasia Beverly Hills salon in 1998, using a patented ratio technique for eyebrow shaping. Her clients include celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey. Known for her innovative Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method, Soare has built a global beauty empire, and her products are staples in the kits of professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Soare's business, which includes a salon and cosmetics line, was valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2018 when TPG Capital bought a roughly 38% stake in the company. At that valuation her paper net worth was $1.2 billion. Even after the sale, she maintained 100% ownership in Anastasia Beverly Hills.

After experiencing logistical errors and a significant drop in revenue, Anastasia's net worth dipped below billionaire status, and then some.

Early Life

Soare was born and raised in Constanta, Romania. Her early interest in art and aesthetics led her to pursue a degree in art and architecture. It was during this time that she developed a fascination with the Golden Ratio, a mathematical principle often used in art and architecture, which would later form the basis of her revolutionary approach to eyebrow shaping.

Birth of a Beauty Empire

In 1989, Soare immigrated to the United States, settling in Los Angeles. Recognizing a gap in the market for eyebrow-focused beauty services, she began working as an aesthetician, specializing in eyebrows. Soare's unique approach to eyebrow shaping, which combined her artistic background with a meticulous attention to detail, quickly attracted a loyal following.

In 1997, she opened her own salon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, in Beverly Hills, California. The salon quickly became a hotspot for Hollywood celebrities, helping to establish Soare's reputation as the go-to expert for eyebrow shaping.

Global Recognition

Soare's revolutionary Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method transformed the way people approached eyebrow grooming. This method, which uses an individual's bone structure to determine the optimal shape for their eyebrows, has been praised for its ability to enhance a person's natural beauty. As Soare's reputation grew, so too did the demand for her services, and she soon found herself tending to the brows of some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Products

In 2000, in response to growing demand, Soare launched her own line of eyebrow products, enabling people to achieve the "Anastasia brow" at home. The product line, which started with a selection of brow gels, pencils, and powders, was an instant success. Today, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a wide range of cosmetics, including eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and contour kits, and is recognized as a global leader in the beauty industry.

Real Estate

In 2004 Anastasia paid $1.9 million for a home in Beverly Hills. In 2014, she bought the house next door for $2.5 million.

In September 2019, Anastasia paid $19.5 million for a luxurious mansion in the ultra-exclusive Beverly Hills gated community called Beverly Park.