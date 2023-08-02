Alki David net worth

Info Category: Richest Business › Richest Billionaires Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: May 23, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Lagos Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Film director, Actor, Entrepreneur, Film Producer, Television Director, Television producer Nationality: Nigeria 💰 Compare Alki David's Net Worth

Alki David is a businessman, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and actor who has a net worth of $50 million.

Alki David founded or co-founded such companies as FilmOn, 9021go, BattleCam, and Independent Models. He also wrote, directed, and starred in the films "The Freediver" and "Fishtales," and appeared in several other films as well as television series. Since 2010, David has been entangled in a series of litigations, including ones alleging broadcast copyright violations, sexual assault, and fraud.

Former Billionaire Status

For many years Alki David was referred to as a "billionaire" by many reputable outlets. According to David himself, he and a PR person fabricated his billionaire status to increase his profile. The PR person "put me out as a billionaire who was going to buy a soccer team in England called Coventry, and that became big news."

In 2007 The Sunday Times included Alki on its annual "Rich List" with a net worth of $4 billion (more than $10 billion in today's dollars).

In an interview with the Daily Beast in 2021, David said that he was completely empty of cash resources and that his prior claims of being a billionaire were totally fabricated. Around the time of the interview, he was facing $80 million in legal judgements.

Beverly Hills Mansion

In 2010 David paid $16.5 million for a 16,000 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills. He sold this home in January 2017 for $20.4 million.

Early Life and Education

Alkiviades David was born in May 1968 in Lagos, Nigeria to a trading and shipping family of Greek-Cypriot descent. The family business, the Leventis-David Group, owns Coca-Cola bottling plants in multiple countries. Because of this, David spent his childhood in various countries throughout Europe, and went to high school in Switzerland. For his higher education, he attended Bennington College in Vermont and then the Royal College of Art in London.

Business Career

David has founded or co-founded a number of companies over the years. In 1998, with Duncan Heath, he co-founded Independent Models, a London-based modeling agency that included in its roster Danish model Helena Christensen. Later, in 2009, David launched the Internet-based television provider FilmOn, a subscription service that allows remote computer and mobile viewing of local television stations. The service is an extension of his production and international sales company 111 Pictures, which he co-founded with film producer Elliott Kastner. Among David's other ventures is BattleCam.com, a peer-to-peer video streaming site that features pay-per-view tournaments related to MMA, gaming, and comedy. Elsewhere on the web, he launched the home-shopping site 9021go.com in 2011.

Film and Television

David has been involved in film and television in multiple roles, including as an actor, writer, director, producer, and editor. He made his debut in 2004 with the British film "The Freediver," which he wrote, directed, and starred in. Other cast members include Adam Baldwin, Dominique Swain, and Judd Nelson. Also in 2004, David appeared in an episode of the television drama "The Grid." The next year, he appeared in the film "Opa!" and in an episode of the British spy drama television series "Spooks."

In 2006, David played Mr. Pappas in an episode of the British series "Hotel Babylon," based on the book of the same name. He subsequently appeared in the 2007 direct-to-DVD action thriller "Flight of Fury," starring Steven Seagal. The same year, David co-directed, co-wrote, edited, and acted in the family comedy film "Fishtales," starring Billy Zane and Kelly Brook. His other film credits include the heist thriller "The Bank Job" and the action comedy "Bob Thunder: Internet Assassin." Meanwhile, on television, David appeared in episodes of the British police procedurals "Trial & Retribution" and "Waking the Dead" in 2009.

Legal Problems

David has long been embroiled in legal problems related both to his businesses and his personal behavior. In 2010, he was issued a restraining order by CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox due to his unlicensed use of their broadcast signals on his Internet streaming service FilmOn. David filed a countersuit against the four networks in mid-2013 claiming that offering Internet technology for the reception of over-the-air broadcasts at no cost did not violate the networks' copyrights.

David got into more serious legal trouble in 2019 when he was ordered to pay $11 million in damages to a woman who accused him of sexual assault. This included $8 million in punitive damages and $3 million in compensatory damages. Also in 2019, David was ordered to pay $100,000 in fines to the SEC for engaging in a fraudulent scheme related to his Hologram Theatre in Hollywood. Moreover, he was prohibited from being an officer in a publicly held company for five years.

He has also alleged that the California court system is part of a corrupt conspiracy against him, and as such has refused to obey his court-ordered payments and appearances. David was reported to be suffering from severe mental health issues because of his legal problems, and was being considered for a possible conservatorship.

Personal Life

David has been wed multiple times. From his first marriage, he has two sons named Andrew and Alexander. David was married to his second wife, Emma McAllister, from 2007 until 2009. He got betrothed to his third wife, swimsuit designer and former model Jennifer Stano, in 2011.

In 2010, David bought a 16,200-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills for $16.5 million. He also has residences in Greece, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.