xQc Net Worth

What is xQc's Net Worth?

xQc is the online alias of Félix Lengyel, a Twitch streamer and professional esports player from Canada who has a net worth of $10 million. xQc began his esports career in 2016 playing the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter video game "Overwatch," and the following year joined the Overwatch League for its inaugural season. After leaving competitive "Overwatch" in 2019, Lengyel became a full-time Twitch streamer and started creating content for various esports organizations.

Early Life

Félix Lengyel was born on November 12, 1995 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. He is of Hungarian ancestry.

Streaming Beginnings

Lengyel began streaming on Twitch at the age of 19, playing the multiplayer online battle arena video game "League of Legends" under the alias xQcLoL. He conceived the alias xQc by taking the last letter of his first name and combining it with the abbreviation of Quebec. After he started primarily playing the video game "Overwatch" in 2016, Lengyel changed his alias to xQcOW.

Competitive Overwatch

Lengyel became closely associated with the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game "Overwatch" upon its release in 2016, and soon started competing as an esports player. He began by competing in small online tournaments as a tank player before he was picked up by the esports organization Denial Esports. That organization soon disbanded, and its players formed an independent team called Arc 6. The team went on to compete in the inaugural season of the esports league Overwatch Contenders. It was during this time that Lengyel became unhealthily obsessive, forgoing food and sleep to play. He also competed with Team Canada in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup, ultimately losing to South Korea. However, Lengyel was named the MVP of the tournament.

In late 2017, Lengyel was signed to the Dallas Fuel of the newly created Overwatch League. He made his debut in the Fuel's first match of the season in early 2018, a 1-2 loss to the Seoul Dynasty. The team continued to have a rough start, losing to the Houston Outlaws a week later. Moreover, Lengyel was issued a suspension for making homophobic comments on his Twitch stream toward openly gay player Austin Wilmot. Upon his return from suspension, he helped the Fuel win 3-1 over the Los Angeles Gladiators. However, Lengyel's return was short-lived, as he was subsequently released from the team for using racist and disparaging language on his social media. He went on to play in various "Overwatch" teams over the following two years, including GOATS and Gladiators Legion. Lengyel also played for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cups in 2018 and 2019.

Full-Time Twitch Streaming

Following his release from the Dallas Fuel in 2018, Lengyel started to focus primarily on his streaming career. In early 2019, he signed with the esports organization Sentinels as a content creator. Lengyel went on to transition permanently to a full-time streamer on Twitch, and by the spring of 2019 was one of the most successful names on the platform. At the end of the year, he was Twitch's most watched streamer, amassing nearly 80 million hours watched. In 2020, Lengyel started streaming chess, and subsequently competed in the inaugural edition of the online amateur chess tournament PogChamps. In one of the matches, he lost in six moves to Cr1TiKaL; that match became the most watched video on the Chess.com YouTube channel by 2021.

Lengyel left Sentinels in the summer of 2020 and signed with another esports organization, Luminosity Gaming. Despite being banned three times from Twitch that year, he was again the most watched streamer on the platform, with over 174 million hours. Lengyel continued his dominance in 2021, leading all Twitch streamers with 163 million hours watched midway through the year. By the end of the year, he had logged 274 million hours. Lengyel broke his Twitch viewership record during the r/Place event on Reddit in 2022, peaking at over 293,000 viewers. Shortly after that, he topped that record with a peak of over 312,000 viewers during a stream of a beta build of "Overwatch 2."

Controversies

Like most other prominent streaming personalities, Lengyel has attracted controversy for his at-times crude and offensive behavior online. Some of his biggest controversies came during his time playing competitive "Overwatch," when he was banned for making homophobic comments toward openly gay player Austin Wilmot before being released from his team for using racist and disparaging language on his social media and streams.

Lengyel continued to garner controversy as a full-time streamer on Twitch. In the summer of 2019, he received a three-day ban for allegedly streaming a video that showed a penis. Lengyel earned another three-day ban in early 2020 for using a code to uncensor the nudity in "Strip 4: Classmate Study." Later, while playing in the online chess tournament PogChamps, he was issued a one-day ban for accidentally opening a video of gorillas having sex. Toward the end of 2020, Lengyel was banned for seven days after he and his team sniped a rival team in the game "Fall Guys." Midway through 2021, he moved back to Canada on account of having been swatted multiple times in the US.