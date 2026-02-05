Virginia Fonseca Net Worth

What is Virginia Fonseca's Net Worth?

Virginia Fonseca is a Brazilian-American Internet personality, television host, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $20 million. Virginia Fonseca came to attention in 2016 with her eponymous YouTube channel, and became more famous starting in 2018 when she joined forces with popular Brazilian YouTuber Pedro Rezende. She has over 50 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life

Virginia Pimenta da Fonseca Serrão Costa was born on April 6, 1999 in Danbury, Connecticut to a Brazilian mother and a Portuguese father. When she was three years old, she moved with her family to her mother's birthplace of Governador Valadares. The family moved to Portugal when Fonseca was 16, but returned to Governador Valadares after a year. Fonseca went on to move to Londrina when she was 18, and then to Goiania.

Internet Career

Fonseca began making her first YouTube videos at the age of 16 in 2016. She quickly achieved success with her eponymous channel, reaching 100,000 subscribers by just her third video. Fonseca became even more widely recognized in 2018 when she started making videos with fellow Brazilian YouTuber Pedro Rezende, better known online as rezendeevil. She joined his agency, ADR, and appeared as a recurring guest in his various challenge and game videos. The two also dated, but the relationship came to an abrupt end when Fonseca was fined two million Brazilian reals for breach of contract with Rezende's agency. Fonseca went on to start a relationship with Brazilian singer-songwriter Zé Felipe. In 2021, her popularity rose when she announced she had become pregnant by him. Fonseca's YouTube channel has over 11 million subscribers and upwards of 1.5 billion views.

Businesses

Fonseca has pursued a number of entrepreneurial ventures. In 2021, she launched three businesses: the cosmetics companies WePink and SK Aesthetic and the advertising agency Talismã Digital. The next year, after having her second daughter, Fonseca launched the children's cosmetics brand Maria's Baby. Especially popular was WePink, which was reported to have reached a profit of 17 million Brazilian reals just three months after its launch. However, in 2023, Fonseca and WePink were widely criticized for false advertising in connection to a makeup foundation. It was discovered that the foundation was registered as grade 1 by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency and was incapable of improving the skin due to insufficient levels of key ingredients. Specific criticisms focused on how the foundation dried and irritated the skin.

In addition to the WePink foundation controversy, Fonseca was heavily criticized for her children's cosmetics brand Maria's Baby. She was accused of plagiarizing the brand's name and visual identity from American Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Baby. Fonseca sparked more controversy in 2023 when she launched a collection of sunglasses called By IK, with consumers reporting they never received the products they had purchased.

Television Hosting

In 2023, Fonseca began hosting the television program "Teleton." The next year, on her 25th birthday, she started hosting her own show, "Sabadou com Virginia," on the network SBT.

Personal Life

After Fonseca began collaborating with fellow Brazilian YouTuber Pedro Rezende in 2018, the pair began dating. They broke up in 2020, and Fonseca subsequently started dating Brazilian singer-songwriter Zé Felipe. Over the next few years, she danced in several of his music videos. Fonseca and Felipe married in 2021 and had their first child, Maria Alice, a couple of months later. The couple had a second daughter, Maria Flor, in 2022, followed by a son, José Leonardo, in 2024. Toward the end of May in 2025, Fonseca and Felipe announced they were breaking up.