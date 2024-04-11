What is Vikkstar's Net Worth?

Vikkstar is a British social media and gaming personality who has a net worth of $25 million. Vikkstar is the online handle of English YouTuber, musician, and businessman Vikram Barn, who is best known for his gaming videos and his involvement with the British YouTube group the Sidemen. As a musician, he released his debut solo single "Humans," featuring Maltese singer Shaun Farrugia, in late 2023. Elsewhere, Barn is the co-owner of Sidemen Clothing, XIX Vodka, the cereal brand Best Breakfasts, and the restaurant chain Sides, all ventures started by the Sidemen.

Early Life and Education

Vikram Barn was born on August 2, 1995 in Guildford, England as the youngest of three siblings. He is of Indian descent. At the age of eight, he moved with his family to Sheffield, where he went to Silverdale School. Although Barn was offered a place to study natural sciences at University College London, he turned down the offer so he could pursue his YouTube career full-time.

YouTube Career

Having played video games with his friends and watched YouTubers make their own gaming videos, Barn joined YouTube in 2010. On his channel Vikkstar123, he began uploading videos of himself playing the popular first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." As his popularity grew, Barn began uploading his plays of the sandbox game "Minecraft." He eventually launched more channels, including VikkstarShorts. Barn's personal channels have accumulated over 12 million combined subscribers and upwards of 3.5 billion views.

Barn reached an even wider audience starting in 2013 when he joined the British YouTube group the Sidemen, consisting of Olajide Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and Ethan Payne (Behzinga). Harry Lewis (W2S) joined the group in 2014. The Sidemen have five different YouTube channels on which they upload various challenges, sketches, and gaming commentaries. They also starred in the YouTube Premium reality stunt series "The Sidemen Show" in 2018. The group's combined total subscribers stands at over 145 million.

Other Sidemen Ventures

Away from YouTube, Barn and the rest of the Sidemen have been involved in a number of business ventures. In 2014, the group began selling and distributing Sidemen Clothing merchandise, and in the summer of 2023 opened their first brick-and-mortar store in Kent's Bluewater Shopping Centre. The Sidemen also released the book "Sidemen: The Book," which became a bestseller in the UK in 2016. Later, in 2021, the group launched the subscription service Side+, the fried chicken restaurant chain Sides, and the vodka brand XIX Vodka. A few years later, the Sidemen introduced the Tesco-exclusive cereal brand Best Breakfast and were the subjects of the Netflix documentary film "The Sidemen Story."

The Sidemen have also been substantially involved in charity. In 2016, they began holding the annual Sidemen Charity Match, an association football friendly match that raises money for various causes. The matches consist of the members of the Sidemen facing off against other YouTubers, who compete as the YouTube Allstars. In the first match, which was held at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, the Sidemen won 7-2 and raised over £110,000 for the Saints Foundation. Also for charity, the Sidemen released the single "Christmas Drillings," featuring rapper Jme, which raised money for the charity network FareShare in 2022.

Music Career

A DJ and music producer as well as a musician, Barn collaborated with Alan Walker and Dash Berlin on the single "Better Off" in 2023. A few months later, he dropped his first solo release, the single "Humans," featuring Maltese singer Shaun Farrugia.

Personal Life

Barn announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Harlow, in late 2021. The pair later got married in Malta in 2023.

In a video released by the Sidemen in early 2024, Barn revealed that he was living with Crohn's disease.