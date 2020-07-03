Victor Miller net worth: Victor Miller is an American film and television writer who has a net worth of $10 million. He is perhaps best known for his screenplay for the film Friday the 13th and creating characters including Jason Voorhees.

Victor Miller was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in May 1940. He wrote the original Friday the 13th film but was not involved with the sequels. Miller also wrote for the films The Black Pearl, Manny's Orphans, A Stranger Is Watching, and Rock, Paper, Scissors. He was a writer for the soap opera One Life to Live in 1983 and for the soap opera Guiding Light in 1987. Miller was a writer for the soap opera Another World from 1990 to 1995 and for the soap opera General Hospital in 2002. He was a writer for the soap opera All My Children from 1985 to 2006. Miller produced the films Close Encounter of Mahjong and Rock, Paper, Scissors. As an actor he appeared in the movies Manny's Orphans, Dream Weaver Chronicles 1, Deliverance from Evil, and Rock, Paper, Scissors. Victor Miller won Daytime Emmy Awards in 1985, 1988, and 1998 for Best Writing for All My Children.