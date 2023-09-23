Tyler1 Net Worth

What Is Tyler1's Net Worth?

Tyler1 is an American YouTube personality and Twitch streamer who has a net worth of $12 million. Also known as loltyler1, tyler1 is one of Twitch's most popular "League of Legends" streamers. He has 5.3 million Twitch followers and 2.74 million YouTube subscribers, and his YouTube videos have been viewed more than 555 million times.

Tyler1 has received YouTube Creator Awards for reaching 100,000 subscribers and one million subscribers. From April 2016 to January 2018, Riot Games banned him from streaming "League of Legends" due to the way he treated other players, and he earned the nickname "The Most Toxic Player in North America." After he was reinstated, his first "League of Legends" stream attracted more than 380,000 viewers on Twitch, the platform's largest concurrent viewership for a non-tournament stream at the time. In 2020, tyler1 signed a contract to create content for T1, a South Korean esports organization that has won several "League of Legends" World Championships.

Early Life

Tyler1 was born Tyler Steinkamp on March 7, 1995, in Missouri. He was a running back on the football team at Central Methodist University before dropping out to focus on his career as a streamer.

Career

In 2014, tyler1 was ranked #14 in "League of Legends" in North America. He initially gained attention in the "League of Legends" community for his toxic behavior toward other players, including personal attacks, leading to permanent bans on more than 20 different accounts over the years. His stream became more popular after he announced that he had "reformed" in April 2016, and his number of Twitch followers reportedly grew from approximately 5,700 to 92,000 around that time. Tyler1's "reformed" behavior didn't last long, but he continued to attract new followers, and his behavior was condemned by several professional and high-profile players. On April 30, 2016, Riot Games announced that tyler1 would be banned from owning a "League of Legends" account, with employee "Riot Socrates" stating, "Because of a well-documented history of account bans for verbal abuse, intentional feeding, as well as account sharing/purchasing, evasion of sportsmanship systems, and player harassment, we will not allow Tyler1 to hold a League of Legends account, indefinitely. Any account definitively used by him will be banned immediately upon identification."

After the ban, tyler1 streamed games such as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." He was unbanned in January 2018, and his first stream after the ban ended broke the record for most concurrent viewers on Twitch for an individual streamer, with more than 382,000 viewers. By the end of February 2022, he had achieved the highest rank in all five "League of Legends" roles, and Riot Games awarded him five "Challenger" medals. In November 2017, he hosted the Tyler1 Championship Series, an online "League of Legends" tournament that peaked at 200,000+ concurrent viewers on Twitch. Tyler1 funded the $10,000 prize that was awarded to the winners, and in 2018, the prize was increased to $50,000.

Personal Life

Tyler1 met Instagram model/gamer Macaiyla at the 2016 TwitchCon, and they began a relationship in February 2017. The couple found out that they were expecting a child in March 2023, but in June, Macaiyla had to undergo emergency surgery due to an ectopic pregnancy. She wrote on social media, "This whole process has been extremely hard for the both of us. We lost our child just after announcing this pregnancy to our families. But we will be okay. Fortunately even after losing a tube during surgery, we are still able to start a family and plan to do so once I am fully healed."

Awards

Tyler1 won Streamer Awards for Best League of Legends Streamer in 2022 and 2023.