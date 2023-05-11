Tyler Henry net worth

What is Tyler Henry's net worth?

Tyler Henry is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Tyler Henry is best known as the host of the reality shows "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" and "Life After Death with Tyler Henry." As an alleged clairvoyant medium, he has given readings to numerous celebrities, including Nancy Grace, Jaleel White, Alan Thicke, Matt Lauer, and Tom Arnold. Like many others who have claimed to be psychic, Henry has been widely criticized for using deceptive and exploitative techniques in his work.

Early Life and Education

Tyler Henry was born as Tyler Henry Koelewyn in 1996 in Hanford, California. He grew up in a conservative Christian community. As a teenager, he attended Sierra Pacific High School. Henry did not go to college.

Career Beginnings

Having claimed that he first noticed his clairvoyant abilities at the age of 10, when he got a premonition of his grandmother's death, Henry eventually joined the professional field of the paranormal. He began his work as a self-described psychic medium in 2015; that year, he gave a reading to one of the Kardashian sisters on the reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." This launched Henry's career as a reality show personality.

Reality Shows

The year after appearing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Henry began his own reality show on E! called "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." During the program's four-season run through 2019, Henry gave readings to such celebrities as Nancy Grace, Monica Potter, Jaleel White, Carmen Electra, Matt Lauer, Bobby Brown, Tom Arnold, and Megan Fox. He also gave a reading to actor Alan Thicke that became very controversial, as Thicke passed away from aortic dissection several months after Henry raised the concern of possible heart problems on his show. He mentioned that Thicke had a heart problem like "multiple men" in the Thicke family. While fans of Henry seized on this detail to prove the validity of Henry's alleged clairvoyant abilities, scientific skeptics such as Susan Gerbic asserted that it was simply a case of Henry playing the odds, considering that heart disease is a common cause of death.

Henry's second reality show, "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," premiered in early 2022 on Netflix. The nine-part series follows Henry as he travels around the country offering readings to people on his waiting list. It covers more of his daily life than his previous show did, including a family mystery of his own.

Books

Beyond his work on television, Henry has penned some books. In 2016, the same year "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" premiered, he released a memoir entitled "Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side." Henry's next book, "Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now," was published in 2022, the same year as the premiere of his second reality series.

Criticism

As mediumship is considered a con by the scientific skeptic community, Henry is regarded as being fraudulent in his claims of psychic ability. Critics have pointed out that, like other self-professed mediums, he uses deceptive cold and hot reading techniques to glean information about his subjects both before and during his readings. These techniques have been noted in sessions with such celebrities as Ronda Rousey, Nancy Grace, and Matt Lauer. Moreover, critics have averred that Henry's actions are exploitative, as his lack of counseling training leaves his subjects up to the risk of harm.

Personal Life

Henry is openly gay. He is in a relationship with professional photographer Clint Godwin. Henry met Godwin through Godwin's mother, who was a client of his.