Tony Thomas net worth: Tony Thomas is an American television and film producer who has a net worth of $100 million. Tony Thomas was born in Hollywood, California in December 1948. He started out as an associate producer in 1971 for TV movies including Brian's Song. Thomas served as executive producer of the television series Soap from 1977 to 1981. He also executive produced the TV series I'm a Big Girl Now from 1980 to 1981 and Hail to the Chief in 1985. Tony Thomas executive produced the TV series Benson from 1979 to 1986 and the series One Big Family from 1986 to 1987. He executive produced the TV series It's aa Living from 1980 to 1989 and the series Beauty and the Beast from 1987 to 1990. Thomas has executive produced other TV series including Lenny from 1990 to 1991, The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, The Golden Palace from 1992 to 1993, Herman's Head from 1991 to 1994, Nurses from 1991 to 1994, Blossom from 1990 to 1995, Empty Nest from 1988 to 1995, Minor Adjustments from 1995 to 1996, The John Larroquette Show from 1993 to 1996, Brotherly Love from 1995 to 1997, Pearl from 1996 to 1997, Beauty and the Beast from 2012 to 2016, and more. Tony Thomas was nominated for an Academy Award in 1990 for Best Picture for Dead Poets Society. He won Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for The Golden Girls in 1986 and 1987.