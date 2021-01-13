Tony Puryear net worth: Tony Puryear is an American screenwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. He is known for being the first American screenwriter to write a $100 million summer blockbuster film. That movie was 1996's "Eraser" which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan and Vanessa Williams.

Tony Puryear was born in New York, New York. He is a graduate of Brown University where he majored in art. Early in his career he directed hip hop music videos. At some point he moved to Los Angeles where he joined the inaugural class of Walt Disney's Writer's Fellowship.

In 1996 the movie "Eraser" was produced based on his screenplay. The movie went on to earn $242 million on a budget of $100 million at the box office. That same year he wrote the TV special "Popcorn Movie Review".

In 2003 Tony Puryear wrote an episode of the TV series "Street Time" and in 2018 he wrote an episode of "Queen of the South".

Tony famously designed Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign poster which today sits in The National Portrait Gallery. Tony Puryear co-created and co-wrote the graphic novel series Concrete Park from Dark Horse Comics.

He was formerly married to actress Erika Alexander.