TommyInnit Net Worth

What is TommyInnit's Net Worth?

TommyInnit is the online alias of Thomas Simons, an English Twitch streamer and YouTuber. TommyInnit has a net worth of $4 million. He is known for making "Minecraft"-related videos and live streams and collaborating with other "Minecraft" content creators, such as Wilbur Soot and Technoblade. His multiple YouTube channels have collectively amassed over 27 million subscribers, while his two Twitch channels have amassed over nine million followers.

Early Life and Education

Thomas Simons was born on April 9, 2004 in Nottingham, England, United Kingdom. Growing up, he was known for his colorful personality and sense of humor. When he was just seven years of age, he began playing the sandbox video game "Minecraft."

Social Media Career

In early 2013, Simons created his first YouTube channel, Channelnutpig. He later created his TommyInnit channel on Christmas Eve in 2015; however, he didn't upload his first video to that channel until 2018. That year, Simons began streaming on Twitch. He soon became popular for streaming the sandbox game "Minecraft" and creating "Minecraft"-related content. In the summer of 2019, Simons uploaded his first video pertaining to "SkyBlock," a minigame on the "Minecraft" server Hypixel.

Simons's popularity grew substantially in 2020 when he started collaborating with fellow YouTubers and live streamers on the Dream SMP, an invite-only survival multiplayer "Minecraft" server created by the eponymous YouTuber Dream. The Dream SMP featured various "Minecraft" content creators role-playing as fictionalized versions of themselves within a loose storyline. TommyInnit participated alongside such fellow YouTubers as Sapnap and Wilbur Soot. The finale of the Dream SMP was livestreamed in early 2021, peaking at over 650,000 viewers. This made it the third-highest concurrent viewer live stream in the history of Twitch. The Dream SMP server was ultimately shut down in April of 2023.

Other Ventures

Simons has had various ventures beyond the Internet. In the summer of 2022, he performed a live special at the Brighton Dome in England called "TommyInnit & Friends." The show featured a number of other online personalities, including Nihachu, DanTDM, and Jacksepticeye. A month later, Simons announced that he was writing a book with fellow Twitch streamer and YouTuber Wilbur Soot, entitled "TommyInnit Says… The Quote Book." The book was published in October, with all the money from sales going to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in honor of YouTuber Technoblade.

In 2023, Simons announced a tour of live shows across the United Kingdom. Called "TommyInnit: Annoying at First," the shows featured fellow content creators such as JackManifoldTV and Badlinu.

Honors and Awards

Simons set two Guinness World Records in 2021: for most viewers of a "Minecraft" gameplay live stream on Twitch, and for the most-followed "Minecraft" channel on Twitch. The following year, he won the inaugural Streamer Award for Best "Minecraft" Streamer.

Personal Life

Simons resides in Brighton, England, to which he moved in 2022. Late that year, he released a video on his primary YouTube channel announcing that he had a girlfriend. However, neither her face nor her name were revealed to viewers. In May of 2023, Simons uploaded a new video revealing his girlfriend to be named Molly.