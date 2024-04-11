Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $40 Million Birthdate: Feb 8, 1963 (61 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Film Producer, Music Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Toby Emmerich's Net Worth

What Is Toby Emmerich's Net Worth?

Toby Emmerich is an American producer, film executive, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $40 million. Toby Emmerich worked in the music department for many films, including "Above the Rim" (1994), "Dumb and Dumber" (1994), "Seven" (1995), "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996), "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" (1997), "Boogie Nights" (1997), "The Wedding Singer" (1998), "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999), "Magnolia" (1999), "Boiler Room" (2000), and "The Cell" (2000).

Emmerich has also served as a producer on more than 100 movies, such as "Rush Hour 2" (2001), "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002), "Friday After Next" (2002), "Secondhand Lions" (2002), "Elf" (2003), "The Notebook" (2004), "Wedding Crashers" (2005), "Hairspray" (2007), "Sex and the City" (2008), "Horrible Bosses" (2011), "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), "We're the Millers" (2013), "The Disaster Artist" (2017), and "Elvis" (2022). He also executive produced the massively successful 2023 film "Barbie," which grossed $1.446 billion at the box office. Toby wrote the films "Frequency" (2000) and "Mimsy" (2007), and he produced the television adaptation of "Frequency," which aired on The CW from 2016 to 2017. He produced the TV shows "Rush Hour" (2016) and "His Dark Materials" (2019–2022) as well. Emmerich was named the chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group in 2018, but he resigned in 2022. He subsequently launched his own production company and entered into a five-year deal with Warner Bros. that includes funding and distribution.

Early Life

Toby Emmerich was born on February 8, 1963, in New York City. He is the son of Constance Marantz and André Emmerich. André, who died in 2007, was an art dealer and gallery owner who was born in Frankfurt, Germany. Toby is Jewish, and he is the brother of actor Noah Emmerich and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Adam Emmerich. Toby studied at The Calhoun School before graduating from Wesleyan University with honors in English in 1985 with concentrations in Film and Classics. As a Wesleyan student, he joined the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity.

Career

Toby has served as a producer or executive producer on more than 100 projects since 2000, and he worked as an executive in charge of music on numerous films. He was New Line Cinema's president of production before he became Warner Bros. Pictures Group's President and Chief Content Officer in 2017. In 2018, Emmerich was named the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and in that position, he had "oversight of the Studio's global theatrical production, marketing and distribution operations." He also oversaw Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's distribution and marketing activities.

Toby extended his contract in October 2019 and promoted Carolyn Blackwood to chief operating officer, a newly created position. In June 2022, it was reported that Emmerich was leaving Warner Bros. and that Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca were set to replace him after their MGM contracts expired. Toby later launched his own production company and signed a five-year deal with Warner Bros. In 2022, he executive produced the film "Elvis," which grossed $288.7 million at the box office and earned eight Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture). Emmerich was also an executive producer on the 2023 blockbuster "Barbie," which was the year's highest-grossing film, earning more than $1.4 billion.

Personal Life

A 2017 "Variety" article stated that Toby is "devoted to his wife and two children and tries to cook dinner and breakfast for the family on the weekends." The article also said that he reads, does Pilates and yoga, and meditates when he needs to unwind and that he enjoys photography and playing tennis.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Toby was honored with the Milestone Award at the PGA Awards. For "Frequency," he earned a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Writing and a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation.