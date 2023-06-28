TimTheTatman Net Worth

What is TimTheTatman's Net Worth?

TimTheTatman has a net worth of $8 million. TimTheTatman is the online handle of Timothy John Betar, a YouTuber and live streamer. He first gained widespread recognition on Twitch, where he streamed such video games as "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Fortnite," "Overwatch," and "World of Warcraft." In 2013, he began regularly uploading videos to YouTube, where he went on to amass over 4.5 million subscribers and over 830 million views.

Early Life

Timothy John Betar was born on April 8, 1990 in Syracuse, New York. His mother, who was an alcoholic, passed away when he was 15.

Twitch

In 2012, Betar launched his Twitch channel, TimTheTatman; he became a full-time content creator on Twitch in early 2014. He soon attracted millions of followers and views for his streams of such video games as "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Overwatch," and "World of Warcraft." Betar's stream viewership skyrocketed in the summer of 2017 upon the release of Epic Games's "Fortnite," of which he became a major player. In 2018, he teamed up with actor and singer-songwriter Mack Wilds for the inaugural Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, a charity event, at the E3 convention. The same year, Betar won the Gamers' Choice Award for Fan Favorite Male Streamer/Gamer of the Year. In late 2019, he signed an exclusive contract with Twitch. Betar went on to sign with the esports organization Complexity Gaming as a content creator and part-owner. He continued streaming on Twitch until leaving in 2021 to work exclusively with YouTube. Betar had around seven million followers upon his departure from the platform.

YouTube

On his TimTheTatman YouTube channel, Betar has accumulated over 4.5 million subscribers and more than 830 million total views. In 2021, he left Twitch and signed an exclusive livestreaming contract with YouTube.

Other Appearances

Beyond the online space, Betar appeared in an NFL commercial during Super Bowl LIII in early 2019. Joining him in the commercial were NFL players Marshawn Lynch, Peyton Manning, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Philanthropy

Betar has been involved in some philanthropic endeavors. In 2018, he partnered with fellow streamers to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital via a charity stream marathon. The event ended up raising north of $2.7 million. During his time playing, Betar set the Twitch charitable donation record by raising over $106,000 in just four hours.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2016, Betar married his high school sweetheart Alexis. The pair had a son named Brewer in the spring of 2019.