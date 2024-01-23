What is SypherPK's Net Worth?

SypherPK is the online alias of Ali Hassan, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who has a net worth of $10 million. SypherPK is best known for his gaming streams and videos of the popular online battle royale game "Fortnite," but also plays such games as "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Fall Guys," and "Among Us." Hassan has racked up over 8.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 6.5 million followers on Twitch.

Early Life

Ali Hassan was born on May 10, 1996 in Austin, Texas. He is of Palestinian descent, and has two younger brothers named Junior and Otto.

Internet Career

Hassan launched his YouTube channel, SypherPK, in 2011. Four years later, he launched his Twitch channel and began gaming full-time. Hassan has done gaming streams and videos of such games as "RuneScape," "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Fall Guys," and "Among Us," but is best known for playing the popular battle royale game "Fortnite." In late 2020, he signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch and announced the establishment of a talent incubator for up-and-coming streamers based in Austin, Texas. Hassan also partnered with fellow Twitch streamer KittyPlays and the online shopping service Klarna to launch a campaign called "Playing For Keeps," which gave gamers the chance to win free gaming gear by playing against the pair in "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," respectively.

In early 2021, Hassan released a collaboration with "Fortnite" in the form of a locker bundle, which included a glider skin, weapon skin, harvesting tool, and character skin. In mid-2022, he partnered with the auto manufacturer Honda for an event in "Fortnite" called "Hondaverse." Later in the year, Hassan debuted a cosmetic outfit in "Fortnite" of his likeness. Also in 2022, he earned his first Streamy Award nomination, for Branded Series. The following year, Hassan was nominated for Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards. Since launching his online channels, Hassan has amassed over 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 6.5 million followers on Twitch.

Personal Life

Hassan resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Daniela, known by her online handle @manishie.