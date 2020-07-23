Susan Silver net worth: Susan Silver is an American music manager who has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for managing Seattle bands like Soundgarden and being the former wife of rock star Chris Cornell.

Susan Silver was born in Seattle, Washington in July 1958. She was married to Chris Cornell from 1990 to 2004. Silver graduated from the University of Washington. She owns the company Susan Silver Management. She is also the co-owner of The Crocodile club in Seattle. Susan Silver has managed bands including Soundgarden, Screaming Tress, and Alice in Chains. She started out as a music manager in 1983 and managed The U-Men. She met Soundgarden in 1985 and began managing them in 1986. Silver served as a manager of a John Fluevog shoe store in Seattle that later became famous for selling Dr. Martens boots. She retired from the music business in 1998 and formed Atmosphere Artist Management.