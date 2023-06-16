SteveWillDoIt net worth

What is SteveWillDoIt's Net Worth?

SteveWillDoIt is American social media star who has a net worth of $5 million. SteveWillDoIt is the social media handle of Stephen Deleonardis, a YouTuber known for his challenge videos and ability to consume excessive volumes of alcohol, cannabis, and food. In 2019, he became a member of NELK Entertainment, to which he has gifted numerous luxury cars and jewelry. Among his other media activities, Deleonardis appeared on Daniel Tosh's Comedy Central show "Tosh.0" in 2019.

Early Life

Stephen Deleonardis was born on August 26, 1998 in Oviedo, Florida. Growing up, he was a natural extrovert, with his outgoing personality making him highly popular among his peers. However, as he got older, Deleonardis started to abuse alcohol and drugs, leading him to drop out of school.

Career Beginnings

With an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for business, Deleonardis launched an online business when he was 18, selling customized T-shirts and other merchandise.

Social Media Career

Using the handle SteveWillDoIt, Deleonardis kicked off his career on social media in 2017 posting videos of himself drinking, partying, and doing outrageous stunts. He chose his handle as a declaration that he would perform any challenge asked of him by viewers. Initially, Deleonardis posted his videos on Instagram. He moved over to YouTube in 2019, where he gained his largest audience yet. Deleonardis became known for his videos of himself consuming exorbitant amounts of alcohol, cannabis, and food. In one video, he gobbled up thirty In-N-Out burgers; in others, he ate 100 McDonald's chicken nuggets, downed a bottle of vodka in 15 seconds, and consumed a gallon of milk in less than an hour. One of Deleonardis's most popular videos saw him ingesting 4500 milligrams of THC. He has amassed around four million subscribers and over 280 million views since beginning on YouTube.

NELK Entertainment

In 2019, Deleonardis joined the company NELK Entertainment. With the other members of the group, he moved into a huge residence in Los Angeles, California. Deleonardis has given away various luxury items to both members and fans of NELK. He has been especially fond of gifting luxury cars, such as Tesla Model X SUVs, Tesla Model 3 sedans, and Ford Mustang GT sports cars. To NELK founder Kyle Forgeard, he gifted an Audi RS 7. Deleonardis has also given luxury watches and jewelry to those associated with NELK.

Business Ventures

Deleonardis's popularity online has resulted in some business ventures in the real world. With fellow social media stars and NELK members Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani, he launched the clothing line Nelk Boys. Due to his close association with liquor, Deleonardis also launched his own brand of alcoholic drinks, called Happy Dad. The brand is a hard seltzer that comes in different fruity flavors.

Charity

Although he is infamous for his heavy drinking and partying, Deleonardis is also known for his charitable activities. He has donated thousands of dollars to charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Controversies

Deleonardis's online fame has been attended by its fair share of controversy. Notably, he has been criticized for promoting excessive drinking and partying, including by pop singer Demi Lovato. In 2019, Deleonardis was arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio. Moreover, he has been banned from several bars and clubs on account of his rambunctious behavior.

Personal Life

In 2021, Deleonardis posted a video on YouTube introducing his girlfriend Celina Smith.