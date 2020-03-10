Steven Knight Net Worth

How much is Steven Knight Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenProducers
Steven Knight net worth:
$50 Million

Steven Knight net worth: Steven Knight is an English screenwriter and film director who has a net worth of $50 million. He is most likely known for co-creating the TV game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Steven Knight was born in Birmingham, England. He studied at University College London. He first worked as a writer on the television series Commercial Breakdown in 1989. Knight created the TV series Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, All About Me, Peaky Blinders, Taboo, and See. He has worked as a writer, director, and/or executive producer for the TV series Canned Carrott, The Detectives, A Christmas Carol, and more. Steven Knight wrote the films Dirty Pretty Things, Amazing Grace, Easter Promises, Closed Circuit, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Seventh Son, Pawn Sacrifice, Burnt, Woman Walks Ahead, and The Girl in the Spider's Web. He wrote and directed the movies Hummingbird and Locke and wrote and executive produced the films Allied and November Criminals. Knight wrote, produced, and directed the movie Serenity. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things.

Steven Knight Net Worth

Steven Knight

Net Worth:$50 Million
Date of Birth:1959
Gender:Male
Profession:Film Director, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Television Director
Nationality:United Kingdom
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion