Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $1.6 Billion Birthdate: Feb 14, 1949 (75 years old) Birthplace: Lakewood Gender: Male Profession: Businessperson, Television producer, Film Producer, Actor Nationality: United States of America

Steve Tisch is an American businessman and film producer who has a net worth of $1.6 billion. Steve Tisch is probably best known for being the co-owner and executive vice president of the New York Giants football team. He began his professional career as a filmmaker while studying at Tufts University. He went on to work for Columbia Pictures, before branching out on his own, producing the films, "Outlaw Blues", and "Risky Business". He has gone on to produce some of Hollywood's most successful film projects, including "Forrest Gump", "American History X", and "Snatch". He has also produced such television movies as, "Something So Right", "Out on the Edge", "The People Next Door", and the Emmy-winning, "The Burning Bed". He holds the distinction of being the only person who has ever won an Academy Award and a Super Bowl Ring.

Early Years

Steven Elliot Tisch was born in Lakewood Township, New Jersey on February 14, 1949. His father was Preston Robert Tisch, a television and motion picture executive who co-owned the New York Giants football team with his brother Laurence Tisch. His mother was American philanthropist Joan Hyman.

Steve Tisch attended Tufts University, a private research university in Massachusetts where he studied filmmaking.

Film

Steve Tisch produced "Outlaw Blues," his first feature film in 1977. Starring Peter Fonda and Susan Saint James, the film concerned a songwriter and former convict attempting to break into the music industry. In 1983, Steve Tisch produced the film "Risky Business," and American coming-of-age comedy starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. The film, which was Cruise's first as a leading character, documents the exploits of a teenage boy while his parents are out of town.

In 1986, Steve Tisch founded his own production company – The Steve Tisch Company – which specialized in made-for-television movies but also produced successful motion pictures such as the 1994 American comedy drama "Forrest Gump," which won six Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award and became one of the highest grossing domestic box office films in the history of motion pictures.

Steve Tisch later merged his production company with the production company Black & Blu to create the Escape Artists company. In 2005, Escape Artists released the dark comedy "The Weather Man," starring Nicholas Cage as a Chicago weatherman undergoing a mid-life crisis. Other projects produced by Escape Artists included the 2006 Will Smith American biographical drama "The Pursuit of Happyness" and the 2009 American action thriller "The Taking of Pelham 123," starring Denzel Washington and John Travolta.

Television

In 1984, Steve Tisch produced the made-for-television movie "The Burning Bed," starring American actress Farrah Fawcett. Based on a 1950 book by Faith McNulty, the movie follows the trial of a battered housewife who kills her husband. The movie was nominated for eleven Emmy Awards.

Acting

Steve Tisch has appeared on film in four projects. In 1971, he filled the uncredited role of a man running from a motel in "Cry Uncle!" In 1996, he portrayed "neighbor with dog" in the American comedy "Dear God."

In 2010, Steve Tisch played the character of "Steve" in the comedy "Brother's Justice." In 2015, he played an unnamed board member in the comedy "Entourage."

Steve Tisch has also appeared in two television shows: he played a man in a café in a 1995 episode of the sitcom "Seinfeld" and portrayed himself in the American drama series "Billions."

The New York Giants

Steve Tisch co-owns the National Football League team – The New York Giants – with other members of his family. In 2005, Steve Tisch became chairman and executive vice president of The New York Giants, which won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2007 and 2011.

A professional American football team based in the New York metropolitan area, The New York Giants team was founded by Timothy James Mara in 1925 with a $500 investment. The team joined the National Football League that year and are the only one of the original five NFL teams still existing.

In 1991, Tim Mara, the grandson and heir of the teams' founder, was suffering with cancer when he sold half of the team to Steve Tisch's father, Preston Tisch.

Accolades

Along with numerous prominent awards for movies he's produced, Steve Tisch was presented with the P.T. Barnum Award from Tuft's University in 2007 for his work in the entertainment field. He's also won a BAFTA Award for "Best Film," a CabelACE Award for "Best Movie or Miniseries," a Christopher Award for "Best Television Film," a GLAAD Media Award, a Gotham Award for "Beat Feature," a PGA Award for "Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures," a Walk of Fame Award for "Best Motion Picture" as well as nominations for two Black Reel Awards and a Chicago Indie Critics Award.

In 2016, Steve Tisch was awarded an honorary degree from Tel Aviv University in honor of his contributions to the arts.

Golden Raspberry Awards

Awarding trophies popularly known as "Razzies," The Golden Raspberry Awards is a parody award show honoring what are voted to be cinematic failures. Steve Tisch has been nominated for a Razzie Award for "Worst Picture" on two occasions; in 1998 for the post-apocalyptic film "The Postman" and in 1989 for the comedy film "Hot to Trot" about a stockbroker who gets market tips from his talking horse.

Philanthropy

In 2019, Steve Tisch gifted UCLA with $10 million to establish the Steve Tisch Academic Excellence Fund. The scholarship program assists undergraduate students from middle-income families with college funds up to $10,000 per year.

Personal Life

Steve Tisch had two children with his first wife, Patsy. In 1996, he married American businesswoman Jamie Leigh Alexander and they had three children before divorcing; Elizabeth, Holden and Zachary.

On August 10, Steve Tisch's 36-year-old daughter Hilary died as the result of suicide caused by long-standing depression.