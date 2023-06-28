Table of Contents Expand Career Divorce and Financial Issues

What is Stephen Belafonte's Net Worth?

Stephen Belafonte is an American producer and director who has a net worth of $1 million. Stephen Belafonte was born in Hollywood, California in May 1975. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University. Contrary to common belief, Stephen is not related to singer Harry Belafonte in any way.

Stephen is best known for being formerly married to singer, actress, and television personality Melanie Brown. They married in June 2007. She filed for divorce in 2017. They have one child together, a daughter named Madison.

Career

Stephen was an associate producer for the 2004 film "Never Die Alone" and the 2005 film "Thank You for Smoking." Belafonte produced the 2004 documentary "Prison Ball" and co-produced the 2005 film "The Crow: Wicked Prayer. He served as executive producer for the 2006 film "Sisters" and produced an episode of the 2006 TV series "I Pity the Fool" and the TV series "Singing Office" in 2008. Stephen produced the films "Mutant Chronicles" in 2008 and "Bad Lieutenant" in 2009. He executive produced two episodes of his wife's TV series "Mel B: It's a Scary World" in 2010. He has also appeared on the TV series "Dancing with the Stars" and "The X Factor." Belafonte directed and produced the video documentary "Straight from the Projects: Rappers That Live the Lyrics – 3rd Ward, New Orleans" in 2004.

Divorce and Financial Issues

In 2017 Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte. In her court filings she claimed that Stephen was physically abusive to her for over a decade, though it should be noted that cops were never called once during their relationship. Mel got a restrainer order. She claimed that one of the more physical attacks happened because Belafonte was jealous of her relationship with fellow X-Factor Australia judge, Usher. She claimed that Belafonte was "abusive and demanding" to her producers and agents for years.

In July 2017, a judge ordered Mel B to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 per month in spousal support. During this trial we learned that Mel had reportedly blown through the majority of the fortune she earned during the peak of her career, which at one point topped $30 million.

One petition during the case revealed that Mel had less than $1,300 in her main checking account. The same petition showed that Mel earns around $240 thousand per month as a judge on America's Got Talent. The couple co-own a $6.5 million mansion, but have a $3 million mortgage.

In July 2018, Mel filed legal documents that show she paid Stephen $422,000 in the previous year. The same filing showed that Mel's 2017 net income was NEGATIVE $3.2 million after all of her expenses. Outside of the spousal support, she spent $1.7 million on legal an accounting fees, has $100,000 in credit card debt and owes $800,000 in tax deb.

In December 2022 Stephen requested a hearing to discuss Mel B's drinking and other concerning behaviors. In his petition he was requesting the court allow him to give their daughter a phone so she can get in touch if she ever felt unsafe. He also requested that Mel B be prohibited from being under the influence while around their daughter. Finally, he also requested that Mel B not expose herself or present herself naked in front of their daughter (who was 11 at the time of the filing). Mel B apparently had been "walking around without underwear [and] attempting to sleep in the same bed naked with [their daughter]."

On the other hand, in a separate filing Mel claimed that their daughter "frequently leaves Madison with caretakers when he parties, gathers with associates, attends recording sessions in studios, and engages in other activities at all hours of the day and through the night. Stephen does not inform me of who Madison's caretakers are, where Madison is while under their care, and how long Madison is in their care. It is troubling to me that I have no idea who Madison is being left with for several consecutive overnights…"