SSSniperwolf Net Worth:

What Is SSSniperwolf's Net Worth?

SSSniperWolf, also known as Lia Wolf, is a British-American YouTube personality who has a net worth of $16 million. SSSniperWolf is one of the most popular and highest-paid YouTube stars in the world, and she is known for gaming videos, reaction videos, DIY videos, commentary, and cosplay. As of this writing, she has more than 33 million subscribers on YouTube, where her videos have generated more than 22 billion views. According to YouTube-tracking platform Tubefilter, in one July 2020 week alone, SSSniperWolf earned 200,000 new subscribers and had 125 million video views. That was enough to make her one of the 10 most-viewed personalities on YouTube. Thanks to her massive popularity, Lia has landed endorsement deals and partnerships from dozens of brands including EA, Disney, and Ubisoft, and she has 5.5 million Instagram followers and 1 million Twitter followers. Wolf wrote, edited, and starred in the 2013 YouTube series "SSSniperWolf," and she hosted the 2017 game show "Clickbait."

Early Life

SSSniperWolf was born Alia Marie Shelesh on October 22, 1992, in Liverpool, England. Her mother is Turkish, and her father is Greek. Wolf grew up with younger brothers Paul and Bakir and younger sister Rayna, and sadly, Bakir died in August 2022 while bodyboarding in Hawaii. When Lia was growing up, her family spoke Arabic and English. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona, when she was 6 years old, and after graduating from high school early, Wolf studied to become a pharmacist before switching her major to nursing. Lia dropped out of college before earning her degree, and she later expressed interest in attending Florida's Full Sail University to study game design.

Career

In 2011, Wolf launched the YouTube channel "sexysexysniper," which amassed 50,000 subscribers. In 2013, she deleted that channel after creating "SSSniperWolf," which was named after the character Sniper Wolf from her favorite childhood videogame, "Metal Gear Solid." "SSSniperWolf" reached 1 million subscribers in January 2015, and by the end of 2022, the channel had 33 million subscribers. The channel's videos had been viewed 1 billion times by late September 2017, and that number increased to 20 billion in July 2022. Since 2017, the majority of Wolf's videos have been TikTok videos and reaction videos. In 2014, she launched a YouTube channel called "Little Lia," on which she has posted baking videos, makeup tutorials, fashion videos, and arts & crafts videos. The channel has 3.94 million subscribers and more than 635 million views as of this writing. Wolf has also appeared as herself in Dhar Mann videos and in the 2021 film "Haunting of the Game Master Network."

This video, "Touch My Body Challenge," has over 100 million views on its own:

Personal Life

Lia became romantically involved with fellow YouTuber Evan John Young (aka "Evan Sausage") after he messaged her on YouTube and they began talking on the phone for six to eight hours per day. The couple split up in May 2016 and got back together a few weeks later, then that September, Wolf posted a video in which she explained that she and Young had broken up but were living together as roommates. In 2016, Lia and Evan were arrested after they got into a loud argument due to Young changing his phone background to a photo of another woman. Lia and Evan later reconciled, but in 2020, Wolf announced that they were over for good. However, the two bought a 2.25-acre lot in Arizona in August 2022. In 2013, Lia was arrested on an armed robbery charge after a security guard mistakenly accused her of shoplifting and tried to grab her purse. Wolf reportedly got into an altercation with the guard and ended up being charged with a misdemeanor and spending two days in jail.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Lia won a Diamond Creator Award – YouTube Creator Reward at the YouTube Creator Awards. She earned Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Gamer in 2019 and 2020, and she received a Choice Gamer nomination at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Real Estate

In 2019, Wolf and Young paid $2.9 million for a 4,999 square foot home in Henderson, Nevada. The home includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a bar, a gourmet kitchen, and an infinity pool, and they sold it for $4 million in February 2022. In August 2022, Lia and Evan purchased a 2.25-acre lot on Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for nearly $7 million.