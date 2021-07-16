SquishyMuffinz Net Worth and Earnings

SquishyMuffinz is a professional Rocket League player for the current North American RLCS X champions, NRG. Squishy's real name is Mariano Arruda and he was born November 29, 2000 in Canada. Widely considered one of the best Rocket League players of all time, Squishy has earned more than $380,000 from competitive tournaments alone, but perhaps more impressively is the YouTube and Twitch followings he has built.

Squishy's YouTube account has more than 1.3 million followers and 207 million video views while his Twitch stream boasts over 870,000 followers, averaging more than 4,000 concurrent viewers each time he goes live. He has earned more than $500,000 from YouTube and $350,000 from Twitch.

Rocket League Career

Squishy began playing Rocket League in its beta phase and is on record stating that it gave him a second chance at pursuing his dream to go pro in soccer. After being diagnosed with asthma at a young age, those dreams were shattered but quickly replaced by his Rocket League superstardom. In the early days, his Internet was so bad that he couldn't even play online so he spent all of his time training his now-world famous mechanics.

Squishy's breakout moment was when – alongside teammates Torment and Gimmick – he won Dreamhack Atlanta in 2017 as an unsigned team, The Muffin Men. His cut was $20,000 but more importantly, this caught the attention of the powerhouse esports organization Cloud9 who acquired the team. After two slightly disappointing seasons, the Squishy-led Cloud9 won RLCS Season 6 in Las Vegas in front of tens of thousands of fans chanting "Squishy! Squishy!"

After Cloud9 disbanded, Squishy signed with NRG alongside his longtime friend Justin. Along with GarretG, the trio has dominated tournaments and recently won the North American RLCS X in June of 2021. His cut of the earnings was $160,000.

Additionally, Squishy has won multiple other major events with both Cloud9 and NRG. Recently, Rocket League commentator and legend Johnny_boi placed Squishy as the 5th best player of all time.

YouTube and Twitch Growth

During these impressive runs, Squishy continued to grow outside of competitive Rocket League as well. He began uploading to YouTube shortly after beginning to play the game and has stated that he would stream for 1-2 viewers regularly. Through consistency and flashy gameplay, he later became the 4th Rocket League Youtuber to reach 1 million followers and has the most Twitch followers of all Rocket League players in the world.

YouTube earnings calculators estimate Squishy's 207 million video views to have earned him more than $500,000. On Twitch, his earnings vary depending on how much time he spends streaming. With an estimated 2,000 ongoing subscribers at $3 each (net to Squishy after Twitch's cut), along with donations and bits, estimates online put Squishy's total Twitch earnings at approximately $350,000. Squishy has also earned money from sponsorships and merchandise.

As of July 2021, SquishyMuffinz net worth is $800,000.